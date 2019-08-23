Patchogue Theatre Announces Its 2019 Fall/Winter Season

The nonprofit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, under the direction of Executive Director Gary Hygom, announces a full 2019 Fall/Winter Season of events with a wide range of performance genres including music, comedy, acrobatics, theatre, and children's programming. Classic Films continue once a month and The Loading Dock offers music, comedy, and jazz in the backstage venue during the week. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

MAIN STAGE

Stan Zizka's Del Satins headline The Main Event on Sunday, September 22 at 4pm. The show also includes performances by Larry Chance & The Earls, Ric Mango, Carter & Jack Rubin, and a cappella doo-wop group Sons of Pitches. Tickets are $20-$45 plus fees. A portion of the proceeds from this performance will benefit Families in Arms.

Former lead guitarist of The Eagles, Don Felder, will perform hits from the Eagles on Saturday, September 28 at 8pm. A longstanding member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles and famously penned the melody for "Hotel California." Tickets are $45-$85 plus fees.

George Orwell's 1984 is brought to life on stage through Aquila Theatre's riveting production on Friday, October 4 at 8pm. Tickets are $20-$49 plus fees. As part of Patchogue Theatre's Live Edition education initiative, students from across Long Island are bused in for additional school-day performances of 1984 on Thursday, October 3 & Friday, October 4 at 10am. To book a school group, call the Box Office at (631) 207-1313.

Elite circus artists and acrobats from the Hebei province of China present colorful and lively contemporary Chinese circus acts in Cirque Mei on Friday, October 11 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-$69 plus fees.

Singer and songwriter Taylor Dayne brings her 30th Anniversary "Tell It To My Heart" Tour to Patchogue on Saturday, October 12 at 8pm. This Grammy-nominated pop star has had seventeen Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including the hits "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love," and "I'll Always Love You." Tickets are $39-$69 plus fees.

Humorist, author and comedian, Paula Poundstone, delivers her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit to fans on Friday, October 18 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-$59 plus fees.

Irish tenor, recording artist, physician, and champion disabled athlete, Ronan Tynan, captivates audiences with tremendous command of his traditional, operatic repertoire on Saturday, October 19 at 8pm. Tickets are $40-$55 plus fees.

Long Island Concert Orchestra presents "International Stars of Tango" on Sunday, October 20 at 3pm. This special performance features a trio of internationally renowned soloists and professional Tango dancers. Tickets are $25-$55 plus fees. This project is partially funded by the County of Suffolk.

22-time Grammy-winning Jazz legend, pianist and composer Chick Corea brings together bass powerhouse Christian McBride and drum master Brian Blade in a Grammy-winning trio, the Chick Corea Trilogy on Friday, October 25 at 8pm. Tickets are $49-$89 plus fees.

The Broadway Spotlight Series is back with Broadway Fright Night - a celebration of songs from musicals with Supernatural, Horror and Sci-Fi themes - on Saturday, October 26 at8pm. Created and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the evening features five of New York's finest vocalists will pay homage to Broadway and Off-Broadway's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters. Tickets are $25-$55 plus fees.

The original "Brad Majors" - Barry Bostwick - joins the shadow cast of the the original unedited Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary Spectacular on Sunday, October 27 at 7pm. Tickets are $20-$45.

The Moondogs present their Beatles '69 show, covering both albums the Beatles recorded in 1969, Let It Be and Abbey Road, from beginning to end on Friday, November 1 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-$45.

The Vintage Vinyl Live series returns featuring The Joni Project showcasing Joni Mitchell's Blue and Jellyband showcasing Traffic's The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys on Saturday, November 2 at 8pm. Tickets are $19-$39 plus fees.

Experience the Yacht Rock genre at its smooth sailing best with Pablo Cruise on Sunday, November 10 at 8pm. Pablo Cruise reached the top 10 with mega hits "Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye?" and "Love Will Find A Way." Tickets are $39-$59 plus fees.

Take it back to the old school with the 90s House Party Starring Young MC, Tone Loc, and Rob Base on Friday, November 15 at 8pm. Fans can expect to hear chart-topping hits like "Bust A Move", "It Takes Two", "Funky Cold Medina", and many more during this 90s throwback hip hop party. Tickets are $49-$79 plus fees.

Meet one of your favorite cast members from the beloved children's television series "Sesame Street" in the Sing-A-Long With Alan Muraoka on Sunday, November 17 at 3pm. Join Alan and Sesame Street Muppeteers Jennifer Barnhart and Leslie Cararra Rudolph in a high-energy show featuring some of your favorite Sesame Street songs. Tickets are $20-$40plus fees.

The #1 tribute to Fleetwood Mac in the world, Tusk covers all the great hits of Fleetwood Mac on Friday, November 22 at 8pm. No wigs, no backing tracks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note for note renditions. Tickets are $29-$49 plus fees.

Featuring former members of classic rock bands: Trans-Siberian Orchestra,The Irish Tenors, Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult, Alice Cooper Band and more, The Wizards of Winter perform a holiday rock opera for the whole family titled " The Christmas Dream" on Friday, November 29 at 7pm. Tickets are $29-$59 plus fees.

Australia's most successful touring entertainment groups, The Ten Tenors, tip their hats to the great classical tenors and composers to contemporary music's most popular artists in "Home for the Holidays" on Sunday, December 1 at 8pm. Tickets are $49-$79 plus fees.

The Chapin Family presents their Holiday show "A Chapin Family Christmas" on Friday, December 13 at 8pm. The joyful show features traditional holiday songs re-styled by The Chapin Family, original songs of the season, and classic songs by the late, great Harry Chapin. Tickets are $29-$59 plus fees.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy celebrates 26 years in the music scene with a holiday show on Saturday, December 14 at 8pm. With its original core line-up in tact, the band still blends a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture. Tickets are $39-$69 plus fees.

THE LOADING DOCK

Patchogue Theatre's backdoor venue resumes on select weekdays this fall, showcasing new music and comedy on Long Island. Beer and wine are served at the bar and now serving PeraBell appetizers. Tickets are $20.

Comedy at The Loading Dock continues with comedians Erica Spera and Richie Reddingon Thursday, September 19 at 8pm; Governor's at The Loading Dock on October 17; Rosebud Baker and Tanael J on Thursday, October 24 at 8pm; and Dino Vigo and Sergio Chicon on Thursday, November 21 at 8pm.

Jazz Inspired at The Loading Dock continues with legendary stride pianist Judy Carmichael featuring saxophonist Michael Hashim & jazz guitarist Michael Howell on Thursday, October 10 at 8pm.

Veterans on The Loading Dock returns on October 8th featuring musicians Carolyn Benson, Two Cent Sam, and Big Magic, and October 15th featuring Chris Roach and other comedians, from 6:30-8pm as a fundraiser for the Military Resilience Foundation and VFW Post 2913. The series is hosted by Dave Rogers with opening music by Guardians of Freedom.

Music at The Loading Dock continues with Miles to Dayton spreading their message of love through elements of folk, rock, classical, and funk on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm.

CLASSIC FILMS

Patchogue Theatre continues screening of film favorites once a month, on Wednesdays, with The Graduate on September 18 at 7pm; Citizen Kane on October 16 at 7pm; Mister Roberts on November 13 at 7pm; and Miracle on 34th Street on December 11 at 7pm.





