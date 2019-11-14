Panel Discussion Announced At Bay Street Theater, November 23

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce in connection with its production of A Raisin in the Sun, by Lorraine Hansberry, a free Panel Discussion titled RACE: Then and Now, There and Here. This hour-long special panel discussion will take place at Bay Street Theater on Saturday, November 23 at 11 am at the theater. From there, audience members may continue the conversation with the panelists and a few cast members at Page (at own cost). The matinee that day begins at 2pm.



This special FREE panel discussion will be led by Sag Harbor resident, Ken Dorph and presented in conjunction with the themes in the production of A Raisin in the Sun. A Raisin in the Sun premiered on Broadway 60 years ago and was the first play ever produced on Broadway by a black, female playwright - Lorraine Hansberry. The story's look at dreaming big, the urgent need to fight racial discrimination, and the importance of family remains as poignant as ever 60 years later.



Panelists include:

The Reverend Kimberly Quinn Johnson; Minister of the Unitarian-Universalist Congregation of the South Fork

The Reverend Kirk Lyons; Pastor of Vanderveer Park United Methodist Church

Brenda Simmons; Executive Director of the Southampton African-American Museum

Steve Williams; President of Azurest Property Owners

Ken Dorph (Moderator)

The one-hour panel discussion at Bay Street is FREE to the public. While no tickets are required, please RSVP to Allen O'Reilly, allen@baystreet.org or 631.725.0818 ext. 213.



The conversation will continue over lunch at PAGE on Main Street from 12 pm until the performance of A Raisin in the Sun at 2 pm. Lunch is at cost and tickets for the 2 pm or other performances are available at the Box Office at 631-725-9500 or baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





