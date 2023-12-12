Pakho Chau Brings LET'S ROAR OUT Tour to UBS Arena in January

Singer Pakho Chau is bringing his "Let’s Roar Out" tour to UBS Arena on Friday, January 19. "Let’s Roar Out" expressed in Cantonese symbolizes the hope that the singer and the audience can sing together until their throats go hoarse, using an exaggerated expression. This performance aims to involve the audience in various forms of interaction throughout the show, creating a unique and engaging musical experience for the live audience.

Chau, the Hong Kong male singer and actor, has previously won awards for Best Male Singer and Gold Award for Singer-songwriter. Known for his roles in TV dramas such as "Line Walker: The Prelude" and "Wonder Women," he has left audiences with the impression of an energetic and versatile young man. In 2022, he gained recognition as a guest on the music variety show "Infinity and Beyond" and went on to participate in well-known variety shows like "Call Me by Fire" and "Nights in the Greater Bay 2," becoming even more familiar to audiences in mainland China.



UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today’s advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has already welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, being awarded LEED Green Building Certification in January 2023. The venue also achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which made it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.