Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Pakho Chau Brings LET'S ROAR OUT Tour to UBS Arena in January

The performance is on Friday, January 19.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Full Cast Set For The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular on Ice  Photo 2 Full Cast Set For The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular on Ice 
Student Blog: Thank You For The Music Photo 3 Student Blog: Thank You For The Music
BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards December 5th Standings; AMERICAN PSYCHO Leads Best Musica Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards December 5th Standings; AMERICAN PSYCHO Leads Best Musical!

Pakho Chau Brings LET'S ROAR OUT Tour to UBS Arena in January

Singer Pakho Chau is bringing his "Let’s Roar Out" tour to UBS Arena on Friday, January 19. "Let’s Roar Out" expressed in Cantonese symbolizes the hope that the singer and the audience can sing together until their throats go hoarse, using an exaggerated expression. This performance aims to involve the audience in various forms of interaction throughout the show, creating a unique and engaging musical experience for the live audience.

Chau, the Hong Kong male singer and actor, has previously won awards for Best Male Singer and Gold Award for Singer-songwriter. Known for his roles in TV dramas such as "Line Walker: The Prelude" and "Wonder Women," he has left audiences with the impression of an energetic and versatile young man. In 2022, he gained recognition as a guest on the music variety show "Infinity and Beyond" and went on to participate in well-known variety shows like "Call Me by Fire" and "Nights in the Greater Bay 2," becoming even more familiar to audiences in mainland China.
 

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today’s advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has already welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, being awarded LEED Green Building Certification in January 2023. The venue also achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which made it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.  


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; AMERICAN PSYCHO, FEVER/DREAM, Post Theatre Company & Photo
BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; AMERICAN PSYCHO, FEVER/DREAM, Post Theatre Company & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Cirque Du Soleil Returns to UBS Arena With OVO Photo
Cirque Du Soleil Returns to UBS Arena With OVO

Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Belmont Park, New York with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

3
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Theatre Three Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Theatre Three

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Theatre Three?

4
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts to Present Concert Series FIRESIDE Photo
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts to Present Concert Series FIRESIDE SESSIONS WITH NANCY ATLAS

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present the return of the ever-popular concert series, Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
Pinkalicious The Musical in Long Island Pinkalicious The Musical
Patchogue Theatre (3/02-3/02)Tracker
An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo in Long Island An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo
Patchogue Theatre (3/16-3/16)Tracker
Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin Family in Long Island Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin Family
Patchogue Theatre (2/09-2/09)Tracker
An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in Long Island An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Patchogue Theatre (3/22-3/22)Tracker
A Live Conversation with John Cusack following a screening of High Fidelity in Long Island A Live Conversation with John Cusack following a screening of High Fidelity
Patchogue Theatre (1/14-1/14)Tracker
Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns in Long Island Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns
Patchogue Theatre (2/17-2/17)Tracker
An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off in Long Island An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Patchogue Theatre (4/06-4/06)Tracker
An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion in Long Island An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Patchogue Theatre (3/01-3/01)Tracker
Film Screening of Heart & Soul: A Kenny Vance Film at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame in Long Island Film Screening of Heart & Soul: A Kenny Vance Film at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (1/20-1/20)
Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes in Long Island Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes
Staller Center for the Arts (4/06-4/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You