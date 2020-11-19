One-Man Telling of A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Play Greenport's First And South Restaurant & Bar This Holiday Season

Vanessa Leuck, Ethan Popp and Broadway on the North Fork will produce an all-new, one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol To play an immersive, socially-distant run at Greenport's acclaimed First and South Restaurant & Bar this holiday season. In this three-hour, exclusive experience, an audience of twenty patrons will enjoy an elegant feast while witnessing this epic tale in an all-new telling. A favorite of locals and tourists alike, First and South Restaurant & Bar opened in May 2012 and has long presented themed celebrations throughout the year. The highly acclaimed eatery has adhered to strict COVID-19 protocol since the very first government briefing on the pandemic on February 26th, 2020.

Starring as the show's storyteller is acclaimed New England actor Scott H. Severance, who has starred as Scrooge in the national tour of the production for the last six years. Severance's regional credits include Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, Harold in The Full Monty, King Triton in The Little Mermaid, and Edna in Hairspray. His film credits include "Fever Pitch" starring Drew Barrymore and "Clear History" with Larry David.

Based on the classic Charles Dickens' novel, A Christmas Carol features a book written by Severance with additional material by Outer Critics Circle Honoree and Drama Desk Award nominee Vanessa Leuck and two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp.

This festive holiday celebration combines a decadent, three-course meal with one man's singular retelling of a tale he's intimately familiar with, fifty years to the day after Ebenezer Scrooge's holiday redemption.

"Since conceptualizing the idea of Broadway on the North Fork after the New York Theater industry shut down in March, and with safety at the forefront of our minds, we've been committed to finding a way to bring, year-round, high-quality theatrical entertainment to the North Fork of Long Island," producers Vanessa Leuck and Ethan Popp shared in a joint statement. "We're beyond thrilled to be partnering with Sarah Loth and First and South Restaurant & Bar, a venue known for their fantastic fare and creating unique themed events throughout the year, to present such an elegant retelling of this Dickens' classic with an exciting, all-new twist."

In the true spirit of the holidays, the production will be partnering with Community Action Southold Town (CAST) to collect new, unwrapped toys, clothing and monetary donations for North Fork families in need at performances between December 9th and December 17th, and non-perishable food items at performances on December 18th and 20th.

The show will be presented in a tented, socially distant outdoor setting and adhere to strict New York State COVID-19 prevention guidelines. The production will run from December 9th, 2020 through December 20th, 2020 with dinner performances on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 5:30pm and brunch performances Fridays and Sundays at 11:30am.

Tickets and further information are available at www.firstandsouth.com and www.broadwayonthenorthfork.com.

Shows View More Long Island Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You