Now You're Talking presents "On Your Radio"

What was it like to work at WLIR - one of the most innovative, exciting radio stations, back in the 1970s, 80s and 90s? What stories never got told on the air? Come hear former general manager Denis McNamara, DJ Larry "The Duck" Dunn and former cub news reporter (and current News 12 morning anchor)Carol Silva share their never-before-told tales!

My Father's Place

1221 Old Northern Blvd

Roslyn NY 11576

917-653-8250

Show time: 8:00 PM

Tickets: $24

Get tickets here: https://myfathersplace.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=185&a=2&src=default





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You