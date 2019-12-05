Now You're Talking! Presents HOLIDAY STORIES

Article Pixel Dec. 5, 2019  

Now You're Talking! Presents HOLIDAY STORIES

A man receives an unexpected Christmas gift from his brother, a mixed marriage comes to a head at a holiday gathering, and all a young Jew wants is something she's not allowed to have. Join 6 storytellers as they share true holiday stories.

December 15, 2019, 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM. Cinema Arts Center, 123 Park Avenue, Huntington NY 11743, $25. Get tickets here: https://traceysegarra.com/event/now-youre-talking-presents-open-mic-storytelling-night-huntington-december-2019/.



