NANCY ATLAS' FIRESIDE SESSIONS to Return to Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present the return of the concert series, NANCY ATLAS' FIRESIDE SESSIONS, featuring Nancy Atlas, her band, and a thrilling lineup of guest performers at Bay Street Theater in January and February, with five unique live concerts at the theater starting Saturday, January 18th. Performances continue every Saturday, January 25th, Saturday, February 1st, Friday, February 7th, and Saturday, February 15th.



Turn up the heat this Winter as Nancy Atlas returns with her highly acclaimed series, The Fireside Sessions. This series sells out quickly and has been known to bring joy, art, and overall communal warmth to Bay Street Theater while the otherwise quiet of winter descends on Sag Harbor. Come feel the warmth and celebrate some of Long Island's favorite professional musicians right in your hometown. Dancing is enthusiastically encouraged and hard to avoid!



The full schedule is as follows. All shows are at 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 18 - Sarah Tomek - - World Famous Drummer leaves nothing behind. A formidable talent having back Steven Tyler, Samantha Fish, and Gretchen Wilson, to name a few

Saturday, January 25 - The Realm - One of the East End's favorite Bands with ska, reggae, and rock influences

Saturday, February 1 - Chris Ott - Trombone player from the Huntertones

Friday, February 7- Randi Fishenfeld on Violin - Fireside All-Star Randi Fishenfeld. Our most requested guest to date!

Saturday, February 15 - Jonny Rosch - Triple threat on Keys, Harmonica, and Vocals. The perfect Valentine's weekend show

All shows will feature Nancy's Band, including Johnny Blood on Electric Guitar, Brett King on Bass, Denny McDermott on Drums, Joe Delia on Keys, and Greg McMullen on Pedal Steel.



Tickets are $42 & $54 in advance and $50 & $65 the day of the show and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7.

