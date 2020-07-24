Musicians To Perform Outside On Bay Street's Patio

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that its outdoor patio and bar is now open to the public five days a week on Thursdays through Mondays (closed Tues/Weds) from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with live music performed outdoors (weather permitting) by local artists. The menu includes snacks and drinks, as well as Bay Street Theater face coverings and water bottles.



All funds go to support Bay Street Theater, its artists, and staff. The theater itself remains closed due to COVID-19 government regulations, so all purchases are greatly appreciated.



Drink specials on Bay Street Theater's Patio Bar menu include the Mojo Mojito (rum, lime, and mint); To be, or not to be ... a Rosé Spritzer (Rosé wine, soda water, and bitters); It's NOT Just Another Tequila Sunrise (tequila, orange juice, and Grenadine); and the Bay Street Bay Breeze (vodka, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice). Guests are able to enjoy themselves at separate tables of up to four individuals, which are in safe proximity from other groups, live performers, and bar staff. In addition, all lounge areas and surfaces are abundantly cleaned and sterilized before and after any and all occupation.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

