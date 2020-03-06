Molloy College to Host Poetry Event Featuring Carmen Bugan

Molloy College and its Writer-in-Residence, Barbara Novack, will be hosting a poetry event featuring Carmen Bugan and Barbara Novack on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in the Reception Room, Kellenberg Hall, on Molloy College's Rockville Centre campus. This event is free and open to the public. An open reading will follow the featured poets.

Carmen Bugan, an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed author, was born in Romania and emigrated to the US in 1989. She received her doctorate in English Literature from Balliol College, Oxford University, and is a George Orwell Prize Fellow. She is author of four poetry collections, most recently, Lilies from America, which won a Poetry Society Special Commendation. Her memoir, Burying the Typewriter, won the Bread Loaf Nonfiction Prize and was serialized on radio by the BBC. Her books have been translated into Italian, Polish and Swedish, and she is a regular reviewer for Harvard Review Online. Bugan was the 2018 Helen DeRoy Professor at the University of Michigan and now teaches at the Gotham Writers' Workshop in Manhattan.

Barbara Novack's latest book of poetry, Dancing on the Rim of Light, was published in January 2020. It joins poetry collections Something Like Life, nominated for a Paterson Poetry Prize and New Mexico Book Award, Do Houses Dream? and A Certain Slant of Light, both finalists for the Blue Light Press Poetry Prize, and novel J.W. Valentine, nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and finalist for Pushcart Press's Editor's Book Award. Her work has additionally appeared in numerous literary journals and anthologies. Novack, Writer-in-Residence at Molloy College and member of the English Department, regularly donates 25% of her book sales to the Reverend Thomas Catania Memorial Scholarship for English Majors at Molloy College. Off-campus, she presents highly regarded programs and creative writing workshops.

The Poetry Events series at Molloy College, now in its 15th season, was founded by Barbara Novack in conjunction with the English Department. The aim of the series is to bring contemporary poetry to a wider audience.

For additional information about this event, please contact the English Department at (516) 323-3260 or Barbara Novack, Writer-in-Residence, at (516) 323-3273.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You