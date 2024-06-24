Modern Classics Theatre to Present POTUS at BACCA Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Modern Classics Theatre of Long Island will bring the Tony nominated play "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive" to Long Island audiences this summer.

The performances will take place at BACCA Arts Center located at 149 N. Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst NY 11757. Show dates are Saturday July 13th, Sunday July 14th, Friday July 19th, Saturday July 20th, Sunday July 21st, Saturday July 27th and Sunday July 28th. You can see this hilarious comedy at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2pm on Sundays.

Concord Theatricals, the licensing company describes POTUS as, "An uproarious Broadway debut by playwright Selina Fillinger. POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is a riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world."

This production is being helmed by Director Lynn Antunovich and co-producers Laurie Atlas and Meredith Spencer. For more information about the production or how to purchase tickets, please visit their website: https://www.modernclassicstheatrecompanyoflongisland.net/this-summer

