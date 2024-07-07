Modern Classics Theatre Presents POTUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It seems that one [four-letter] word rocks 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue! Modern Classics Theatre of Long Island takes on politics and plays with POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive ... a play by Selina Fillinger.Performing JUL 13 @ 8:00 PM and JUL 14 @ 2:00 PM; JUL 19 @ 8:00 PM, JUL 20 @ 8:00 PM, and SUN JUL 21 @ 2:00 PM;JUL 27 @ 8:00 PM and JUL 28 @ 2:00 PM at the BACCA Arts Center - 149 N. Wellwood Avenue - Lindenhurst, NY.

The President turns a faux pas into a PR nightmare into a global crisis.

The President is in trouble and the White House is drowning in a PR nightmare... Well, that could never happen, right? Seven women try to save the President and the country's reputation ... Can you believe that could happen?

Cast includes Staci Rosenberg-Simons, Lindsay Sanchez, Stephanie Moreau, Sara Meade, Laurie Atlas, Magda Labonte-Blaise, and Sheilah Barksdale.

The Modern Classic Season continues with Of Mice and Men, Sept 28 & 29; Oct 4 - 6 and 12 & 13.

Comments