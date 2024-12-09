Modern Classic Theatre Of Long Island to Present Its Annual One-Minute Play Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Modern Classic Theatre of Long Island will present its annual one-minute play event. This is a fundraiser presenting one-minute works from around the world.

The event will take place on December 27th and 28th at 7pm, and December 29th at 1pm.

Gimme A Minute! A fundraiser produced and directed by Laurie Atlas & Catherine Clyne featuring Andrew Accardi; Daniel Bubbeo; Regina Carey; Kevin Clyne; Matt Fama; Greg Halvorsen; Jill Linden; Julie Lorson; Lisa Meckes; Nikki Moran; Rian Romeo; Kate Russo; and Rebecca Shea in the followng works

Air Supply and Demand by Teddy Durgin; Choosers by James McLindon; Creak by Jacquie Floyd; Divorce Toast by Rob Kirby; Do I Know You? by Allie Costa; Dollar Store Pregnancy Test by Janice Neal; Drive Thru Service by Debra Cole; Extroverts Anonymous by Barry Wood; Fill the Empty by Evan Baughfman; French Lesson? by Michael Ricca; Ghost Sitter by Rosanne Manfredi; Good Boy Bad Boy by Nathan Christopher; Heya Abe! by David W. Lipschutz and Dana Hall; Holiday Letter by Rosanne Manfredi; Humming by Barry Wood

Intervention by Rosanne Manfredi; Junior Moment by Lucy Wang; Machamlet by Donna Latham; Normalcy by Steve Martin; Not Cool Anymore by Michele Markarian; Ode to an Ode Lady by Shelley Stolaroff Segal; Oh Dear by Nancy Lombardo; Old Friends by Julie Brandon; One Minute a Day by Marco Di Stefano; One Spot Left by Michele Markarian

Opposites Attract by Barry Wood; Pit Stop by Allie Costa; Plucked by Rishi Chowdhary

Power Pose by Allie Costa; Putting the Fun in Funeral by Daniel Bubbeo; Quit Stalling by Thomas Coash; Roof-Knocking by Marco Di Stefano; Same by Betsy Dudak; School of Thought by Mark Harvey Levine; Searching for Scoundrels by Rob Kirby

Sentenced by Nancy Parker; Snake, Rattle and Roll With The Punch: A Queer Prom-Com by Allison Fradkin; Stalingrad by James McLindon; That Kind of Boy by Steve Martin; The Candidate, Mark Harvey Levine; The Chippery by Alex Bernstein; The Great Escape by James McLindon; The Oldest Auditions for a Play by Michele Markarian; The Order by Mark Harvey Levine; The Ugly Baby byRick Hachmeister; The Value of a Penny by Rick Hachmeister; The Writing Bug by Evan Baughfman; Tough Sell by Felix Racelis; Trash Night by Debra Cole; Treasure by John Busser; We've All Asked by Jean Ciampi; and Win and Tim and the Unlikelihood of Living Forever by Steve Martin.

