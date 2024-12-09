Modern Classic Theatre Of Long Island to Present Its Annual One-Minute Play Event

Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
The event will take place on December 27th and 28th at 7pm, and December 29th at 1pm. 

Modern Classic Theatre of Long Island will present its annual one-minute play event. This is a fundraiser presenting one-minute works from around the world.

The event will take place on December 27th and 28th at 7pm, and December 29th at 1pm. 

Gimme A Minute! A fundraiser produced and directed by Laurie Atlas & Catherine Clyne featuring Andrew Accardi; Daniel Bubbeo; Regina Carey; Kevin Clyne; Matt Fama; Greg Halvorsen; Jill Linden; Julie Lorson; Lisa Meckes; Nikki Moran; Rian Romeo; Kate Russo; and Rebecca Shea in the followng works

Air Supply and Demand by Teddy Durgin; Choosers by James McLindon; Creak by Jacquie Floyd; Divorce Toast by Rob Kirby; Do I Know You? by Allie Costa; Dollar Store Pregnancy Test by Janice Neal; Drive Thru Service by Debra Cole; Extroverts Anonymous by Barry Wood; Fill the Empty by Evan Baughfman; French Lesson? by Michael Ricca; Ghost Sitter by Rosanne Manfredi; Good Boy Bad Boy by Nathan Christopher; Heya Abe! by David W. Lipschutz and Dana Hall; Holiday Letter by Rosanne Manfredi; Humming by Barry Wood
Intervention by Rosanne Manfredi; Junior Moment by Lucy Wang; Machamlet by Donna Latham; Normalcy by Steve Martin; Not Cool Anymore by Michele Markarian; Ode to an Ode Lady by Shelley Stolaroff Segal; Oh Dear by Nancy Lombardo; Old Friends by Julie Brandon; One Minute a Day by Marco Di Stefano; One Spot Left by Michele Markarian
Opposites Attract by Barry Wood; Pit Stop by Allie Costa; Plucked by Rishi Chowdhary
Power Pose by Allie Costa; Putting the Fun in Funeral by Daniel Bubbeo; Quit Stalling by Thomas Coash; Roof-Knocking by Marco Di Stefano; Same by Betsy Dudak; School of Thought by Mark Harvey Levine; Searching for Scoundrels by Rob Kirby
Sentenced by Nancy Parker; Snake, Rattle and Roll With The Punch: A Queer Prom-Com by Allison Fradkin; Stalingrad by James McLindon; That Kind of Boy by Steve Martin; The Candidate, Mark Harvey Levine; The Chippery by Alex Bernstein; The Great Escape by James McLindon; The Oldest Auditions for a Play by Michele Markarian; The Order by Mark Harvey Levine; The Ugly Baby byRick Hachmeister; The Value of a Penny by Rick Hachmeister; The Writing Bug by Evan Baughfman; Tough Sell by Felix Racelis; Trash Night by Debra Cole; Treasure by John Busser; We've All Asked by Jean Ciampi; and Win and Tim and the Unlikelihood of Living Forever by Steve Martin.




