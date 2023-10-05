Major Attaway, Adam Kantor & Talia Suskauer to Join Stage 74's Third Annual Broadway Ball

Stage 74 will present Third Annual Broadway Ball with a twist, also celebrating 40 years of theater excellence at the SYJCC, taking place on October 21st, 2023. This extravagant evening of entertainment and elegance, produced by Stephen DeAngelis, will be graced by some of Broadway's brightest talents, including Major Attaway, celebrated as the longest-running genie in Aladdin.

Prepare to be dazzled as these Broadway luminaries take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances. Joining Major Attaway are:

1. Adam Kantor: Portrayed Motel in the most recent revival of "Fiddler on the Roof" and known for his captivating performances in "Rent", "Next To Normal" and "The Band's Visit."

2. Talia Suskauer: An incredible talent who has recently wowed audiences as Elphaba in "Wicked" and "Be More Chill."

3. Dan'Yelle Williamson: Renowned for her stunning vocals and roles in Summer, The Donna Summer Musical, "Rocky" and "Memphis."

4. Carrie Renee Fuller: A rising star who most recently played Jane Seymour in "Six, The Musical", was in "Waitress" and "Jagged Little Pill" and whose presence on Broadway is not to be missed.

The Third Annual Broadway Ball will be hosted at Stage 74 at the SYJCC at 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack, New York, creating the perfect setting for an evening of extraordinary entertainment.

Event Details:

● Date: October 21st, 2023

● Time:

*Pre Show event for sponsors and VIP ticket holders: 6:30 PM

*Performance: 8:00 PM

● Location: 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack, New York

The audience can expect a thrilling evening filled with live performances. Sponsors and VIP ticket holders are invited to a special pre-show cocktail reception with the opportunity to meet and mingle with these Broadway sensations.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the magic of Broadway at our Third Annual Broadway Ball," said Rick Lewis, CEO of Suffolk Y JCC which is the home of Stage 74. Artistic Director Rochele Seskin says "This year's lineup of Broadway stars promises an unforgettable night, and we can't wait to share this experience with our community."

This event serves as a fundraiser to support Stage 74's ongoing efforts to promote and nurture local talent in the performing arts.

Tickets: $90

VIP Tickets: $175

About Stage 74:

Stage 74 is Commack's premier performing arts venue, dedicated to fostering artistic growth and providing a platform for local talent to shine. Through workshops, performances, and community engagement, Stage 74 continues to inspire and entertain.