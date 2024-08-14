MOMS' NIGHT OUT Comedy Show Comes to Bay Street Theater Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that the MOMS’ NIGHT OUT Comedy Show is coming to Sag Harbor for one night only, Saturday, September 14th @ 8 PM. Produced by Bay Street Theater's very own comedian, producer, and promoter Paul Anthony, and part of the 2nd Annual HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Tour. MOMS’ NIGHT OUT is a celebration of Moms and female comic talent, with this special performance featuring 4 top female comedians: Laura Patton, Talia Reese, Kendra Cunningham, and Carie Karavas.



"We’re so excited to finally have the opportunity to bring MOMS’ NIGHT OUT to the Hamptons. We’ve presented this hilarious show in Nassau County for the past 7 years. The show is now one of our most popular!” said veteran comedian Paul Anthony. He added: "We’re thankful to our partners at Bay Street Theater and the incredible support from the communities on the East End. We’re confident MOMS’ NIGHT OUT will be a big success on the east end, and we’re looking forward to making it an annual addition to our comedy shows at Bay Street Theater. People need and WANT to laugh more, and our primary goal is to help them achieve that by bringing them top-quality comedy showcases. Our mantra this year has been LAUGH MORE IN '24!" Paul Anthony continued: "The comedians we'll be showcasing have been featured on late-night TV, streaming platforms, Atlantic City, Vegas, Mohegan Sun, the Catskills, the NYC comedy scene, and top venues around the country. We tell people that they would not see this level of comic talent all on one stage at other comedy shows. That's what distinguishes our shows. At the end of the day, we're out to make audiences laugh, forget about their worries for just a little while, and feel good about themselves! And that's what keeps us motivated. It's an incredible feeling to meet audience members after a performance and have them tell us how great they feel after laughing so hard. It is extremely rewarding, and we are very grateful to be able to do this!"



Tickets are $37 and $47 now and $47 and $57 "day of" and are available at our Box Office 11 AM - 5 PM and up until 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance or 24/7 at BayStreet.org. ﻿

Comments