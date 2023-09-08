Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fall

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown will be performed from September 23 through October 29, 2023.

The Argyle Children's Theatre will present the family favorite You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown directed and choreographed by Jojo Minasi with musical direction by Rich Giordano. It will be performed from September 23 through October 29, 2023.

With charm, wit, and heart, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. This revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, is the ideal show for a family-friendly theatre experience. Musical numbers include "My Blanket and Me," "The Kite," "My New Philosophy," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness." Guaranteed to please audiences of all  ages!

"I am over the moon excited to bring such a classic story as The Peanuts Gang to Babylon! As a child, I grew up watching and loving these stories. I am thrilled to introduce them to the next generation of kids while teaching them the valuable lessons of friendship, teamwork, love, and kindness!"   Director/ Choreographer Jojo Minasi 

Cast includes Patrick Blanner (Regional: Spring Awakening and The Music Man) as Charlie Brown, Tori Tiernan (Argyle's Wizard of Oz) as Sally Brown, Ry Cavanagh (Argyle's Willy Wonka and The Little Mermaid) as Snoopy, Shannan Lydon (Argyle's Grease and West Side Story) as Lucy Van Pelt, Connor Barnes (Regional: Shrek the Musical) as Linus Van Pelt, Michael Joseph Evangelista (Regional: Spring Awakening and Titanic) as Schroeder, Keith Jones (Argyle's The Wizard of Oz, The Happy Elf, and Willy Wonka), and Jessica Mae Murphy (Argyle's The Wizard of Oz, The Happy Elf, and Seussical).

Creative team includes Steven Velasquez (Set Design), Matthew Walsh (Sound Design), Samantha Naso (Wig, Hair, and Makeup Design), Callie Hester (Props Design), and Kathryn Ronan (Production Stage Manager). 
 
You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown will perform on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 am and on Columbus Day (10/9) at 10:30 am. NOW ON SALE, tickets for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown are priced from $22 and may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (631) 230-3500.  For group rates, please contact Marty Rubin, Director of Sales, at Marty@ArgyleTheatre.com. For field trip inquiries, please contact Maryanne Rinaudo-Concessi at Maryanne@ArgyleTheatre.com. For advertising and sponsorship opportunities, contact Rachel Perlman at Rachel@ArgyleTheatre.com.




