Long Island Musical Theatre Festival Offers Ten Full Scholarships For Summer 2021 Programming

Long Island Musical Theatre Festival will offer ten full scholarships for its Summer 2021 programming for BIPOC, Latinx, and AAPI students.

Read the full statement below:

We at the Long Island Musical Theatre Festival recognize the lack of diversity of participants in our programs and are implementing some exciting new initiatives in order to be part of the solution. We do not take the lives and talents of Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and People of Color for granted.

Our mission is to provide a program that is educational and fun while creating a safe environment for students to take risks and discover who they are as performers. This has and always will be true. As an organization, the Long Island Musical Theatre Festival prides itself on bridging the gap between quality education and professional theatre. We hold students to the highest standards, and as such, proudly echo the recent conversations on racial inclusivity that are being had at the highest level of theatre.

Therefore, we are offering five full scholarships to our high school intensive and ten full scholarships to any of our remote middle school/elementary programs for our summer 2021 festival for students who identify as Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and/or People of Color. As always, we have never and will never turn away a student in need.

Steven Altinel Artistic Director