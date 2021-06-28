Long Island Music Hall Of Fame 2021 Scholarship Winners Announced

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame has announced the recipients of its 2021 student scholarships. This year, LIMHoF acknowledged four students with the Distinction in Music Award (at $500 each) for their accomplishments. All students are from Long Island and each plans to pursue music studies in college.

This year's winners are from Northport, Riverhead, Plainview, and Mastic. Students in Brooklyn, Nassau, Queens, Suffolk, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties are eligible to apply for the scholarships. This program is an addition to other education acknowledgements that the Long Island Music Hall of Fame sponsors, which include the Music Educator of Note and the High School Recognition Awards.

LIMHoF is honored to celebrate each recipient's dedication to music in addition to supporting his or her college plans. Thanks to support received from the Long Island music community, LIMHoF is able to provide these annual scholarships.

"The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is honored to have the opportunity to support and acknowledge accomplished high school seniors who are pursuing a future in music," said LIMHoF Education Chairman, Tom Needham. "The talent that exists on Long Island is something we at LIMHoF want to celebrate. In addition to following their own dreams, we believe these students will encourage and inspire others."

Elias Giuliano, who attends Northport High School, plays viola in the Symphony Orchestra and piano in the Jazz Ensemble. He received accolades for his original compositions of piano music.

"Elias possesses the versatility of a first-rate composer, performer, and mentor to so many students. He is an outstanding musician and person," said Dr. Frank Doyle-who was himself awarded by LIMHoF as Music Educator of Note in 2016.

"I am honored and thrilled to be a LIMHoF scholarship recipient," Giuliano said. "As an aspiring music teacher who wants to make music a lasting part of my life-and hopefully the lives of many others-I am humbled to be recognized by some of Long Island's most amazing talent."

Giuliano plans to attend SUNY Fredonia this fall and major in Music Education.

Emily Howell, who attends Plainview Old Bethpage High School, plays the French horn. In addition to recognition as a member of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All Eastern Symphony Orchestra, she was also a member of the 2019 All State Wind Ensemble and 2020 All State Symphony Orchestra as a Principal Horn.

"Music provides a mode of expression and gives hope in a way that nothing else can; it truly enriches my life," Howell said. "Music provides comfort and solace at all times-and especially in today's unsettled times. Whether it might be at a funeral (where music truly heals), or a wedding (where music commemorates and celebrates), or simply in my living room or kitchen (where some type of live or recorded music is always going), music has an emotional role and influential presence. It is a vehicle for communication, an art of sound that expresses emotions, thoughts, and ideas through harmonies, rhythms and melody: The ultimate universal language that speaks to everyone."

Howell plans to attend Julliard School of Music and major in Performance on French Horn.

Lauren Enos, who attends Riverhead High School, has been playing music since the third grade. She currently plays bass clarinet, and she participated in the All State 2020 Wind Ensemble, and was principal clarinet in the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) All State 2019 Symphony Orchestra.

"It is a great honor to receive an award from the Long Island Music Hall of Fame and to be among some of the most distinguished musicians on Long Island. I appreciate the generosity of this organization in their efforts to help musicians like me further their musical endeavors."

Enos plans to attend Eastman School of Music in Rochester.

Anthony Barone, who attends William Floyd High School, plays double bass in the William Floyd High School Symphonic Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra. He also participated in the All State 2019 and 2020 Symphony Orchestra and the New York Youth Symphony.



"Music has made me what I am now, and in my heart of hearts, music is who I am," said Barone. "I will become a teacher to not only spread my appreciation of music, but to also help those, like me, through music."

"Anthony is the real deal...one of the hardest working students I have ever met," said William Floyd Symphonic Orchestra Director, Christopher Shaughnessy.

Barone plans to attend Ithaca College this fall and major in Bass Performance.

For more information about the Distinction in Music award and other awards, the winners or education scholarships and grants offered by LIMHoF, please visit www.limusichalloffame.org/scholarshipsgrants/.