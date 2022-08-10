Long Island Improv Comedy Comes to The Argyle Theatre, Babylon Village

Come join the fun on Tuesday, August 16 at the Argyle Theatre, Babylon Village NY. The cast of Long Island Improv Comedy will present two shows at 7 & 9:15pm.

Get tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190531®id=181&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.LIimprov.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 ($20, no additional purchase required)

This event launches the new RingLight Cabaret Comedy Lounge at the Argyle that will feature Improv Comedy, Stand Up Comedy, Cabaret Musical acts and more in the coming months. Before, during and after the show, visit the bar for happy hour specials and snacks.

8/16 cast features Long Islanders Evan Schultz, Samantha Lara Levine, Steven Prestia, Ariel Bethany, LIU alumnus Elise Ramaekers and special guest host Walt Frasier (sketch comedy on HBO, MTV, Letterman, co star roles on Billions, Blue Bloods, Royal Pains etc).

Long Island Improv Comedy is a relatively new division of New York Improv Theater (aka LMAO OFF BROADWAY, EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH, Improv 4 Kids) which has played Off Broadway live from Times Square NYC and touring nationwide since 2002.