Lisa Lampanelli Returns in All New Show at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce a one-night-only special event: Lisa Lampanelli returns to the Bay Street stage with Fat Chance: An Evening of Conversation and Story with Lisa Lampanelli on Saturday, October 19, at 8 pm. Tickets are $40-$75 and are on sale now at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500 Tuesday - Saturday 11 am - 5 pm.



Fat Chance: An Evening of Conversation and Story with Lisa Lampanelli showcases the former insult comic at her new best. From her humorous storytelling to her lively Q&A with audience members, the no-holds-barred entertainer is truthful, vulnerable and, most importantly, as hilarious as ever. From her food obsession to her physical transformation with the help of bariatric surgery more than six years ago, to her compulsion to date the "junk food of men," Lisa -- with the help storyteller/comedian Frank Liotti -- will tell all in a way you've never seen before.



"I can't wait to get this show in front of the audience at Bay Street," said Lampanelli, who workshopped her off-Broadway show about weight and food issues, "Stuffed," in Sag Harbor in 2016. "I love having the chance to tell stories about one of the most common struggles people have, while still keeping the laughs flowing. Hey, if Oprah -- the most powerful woman in the world -- still has challenges with her weight, what hope does Pam from Accounting, Joyce the security guard, or Lisa Lampanelli have?!? When you think about it, we have no choice but to laugh!"



With a career spanning more than 30 years, Lisa Lampanelli was a constant on the comedy scene. With numerous tours, Grammy nominations, and national TV guest appearances and specials under her belt, Lisa made national headlines in 2012 when she lost more than 100 pounds with the help of bariatric surgery. The comedian went on to speak with unflinching honesty about her lifelong food and body-image issues, and has since gone from insulter to inspirer. Lisa is now curating and performing her storytelling shows, Lisa Lampanelli's Losin' It and Lisa Lampanelli's Fat Chance, humorous and heartfelt shows featuring herself and other storytellers, actors, and special guests coming clean about their food and body-image struggles.



In 2015, Lampanelli shot her fifth stand-up special, "Back to the Drawing Board." That special not only garnered her a second Grammy nomination, it showed off her radically different look and featured stories of her weight-loss struggles over the course of her life. Noticing how these truthful accounts resonated with her fans - many of whom fight similar battles - Lampanelli was inspired to write the play, Stuffed, which enjoyed two off-Broadway runs in 2016 and 2017. The play was intended to motivate her fans to work on themselves and embrace a healthier life through self-love and self-acceptance. In turn, those same fans inspired Lisa to shed her old title of insult comic and dedicate herself to helping others through storytelling events, workshops, and one-on-one coaching.



Having become known to U.S. audiences from appearances on the Comedy Central Roasts, The Howard Stern Show, and the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Lisa became a household name when she raised $130,000 for the Gay Men's Health Crisis during season 5 of NBC's Celebrity Apprentice. After having hit every possible career high in her stand-up career - including sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall - Lampanelli is thrilled to take on this new challenge for herself and others.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





