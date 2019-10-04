Lights, Camera, Action Teen Workshop Presented In Partnership By Bay Street Theater And LTV

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts and LTV are partnering and pleased to announce BST @ LTV Lights, Camera Action! The class features on camera acting training for teens between the ages 13 - 18. Classes will be held 10 am - 12 pm on Saturdays, beginning on November 2 and will run thru December 14. There will be no class on November 30. Classes will be held at LTV Studios in Wainscott, NY. To reserve space, contact Allen O'Reilly at 631-725-0818 or Allen@baystreet.org.



In this fast -paced course, teen actors will learn the difference between acting on stage and acting for the camera. They will also focus on commercial copy and audition material from television and film. At the end of the session, students will receive a reel of all their work in class!



Instructor-Allen O'Reilly, Bay Street Theater's Director of Education and Community Outreach

Allen is a member of SAG/AFTRA, his credits include: Sleepy Hollow, TURN: Washington's Spies, Swamp Murders, Bloodlands, Edgar Allan Poe Mystery Theatre, Bobby Jones, Stroke of Genius, The 12 Lives of Sissy Carlyle, Crimes and Mr. Meanors, The Assassin's Code and the upcoming The Enormity of Life.



LTV provides a free-speech television and media platform to share all manner of public discourse, education, and creative expression within our community and the world at large. It allocates channel space and time to East Hampton Town residents, non-profit organizations, educators, and governmental bodies to cablecast their programs. Info at ltveh.org.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





