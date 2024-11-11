LITTLE WOMEN Announced At EastLine Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EastLine Theatre will close their 2024 season at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst with the family classic Little Women in an adaptation by Kate Hamill, one of America's most-produced playwrights.

A favorite of readers since its publication in 1868, the play tells the beloved tale of the March sisters: romantic Meg, spirited Jo, loving Beth, and tenacious Amy and what it means to grow up during the American Civil War in a world that wants them to be perfect little women.

"This is a timeless story, and it is one that has found its way into the hearts and lives of many people since its release," says director Anjor Khadilkar. "Our production aims to engage with and expand on themes that are relevant to today's audiences - ones that were always present in the original text. This is a play about family and the love that can bind a group of girls - ordinary people with an extraordinary love and care for each other, the sort that people everywhere see themselves in and feel comforted and inspired by."

Performances will take place at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst starting December 7th and running through the 22nd. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at eastline.ludus.com. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.

Little Women by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, is directed by Anjor Khadilkar and presented by EastLine Theatre in partnership with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts. Costumes are by Wendy Grimm and Lyn Adler, stage management is by Michelle Savin. The cast of Little Women features Victoria Gentile, Victoria Kay, Amanda Luong, Kendra Perry, Julianna Viviani, Paul DeFilippo, John Brautigam, Debbie Starker, and Van Whitaker.

"One of the boldest, bravest theatre companies on Long Island," according to Fire Island News, EastLine Theatre aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.

EastLine returns to the BACCA Arts Center after a sold out run of The Diary of Anne Frank earlier this year. EastLine's production of Little Women is part of BACCA's 50th Anniversary Celebration. In recent years, EastLine has produced a marathon staging of both parts of Angels in America, Prospero (Live!), an original musical based on The Tempest; the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; a Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was "bursting at the seams with imagination"; and a production of In the Next Room by Sarah Ruhl that Long Island Theatre Scene said "raises the bar of creativity for all theaters." EastLine will return to the BACCA Arts Center with a new season beginning February 2025.

Comments