LIMEHOF to Present Sinfonía, Sabor & Cine Hispanic Heritage Month Events

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The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Sinfonía, Sabor & Cine – A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month in Sound & Cinema, featuring live music, a percussion workshop and documentary film screenings.

Programming will take place during Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15-October 15, at the Hall of Fame's Stony Brook location and the Patchogue-Medford Library.

"The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing the extraordinary richness of Latin culture,” said LIMEHOF Executive Director Judi Lach Veeck. “We are thrilled to bring world-class artists to our stage, highlighting not only artistic brilliance, but the shared cultural heritage that continues to shape and inspire the world of entertainment."

Percussion Workshop and Hector Martignon Concert

On Sunday, September 20 at 2 p.m., LIMEHOF will host a percussion workshop and concert at its Stony Brook location.

The workshop will feature Colombian percussionist Samuel Torres exploring instruments and rhythms from Latin America, along with Peruvian bassist Daniel Oetz Salcines. A concert featuring Colombian pianist Hector Martignon on piano and accordion will follow.

The program is free for LIMEHOF members and included with museum admission. A $10 ticket is also available for the workshop and concert.

Mirian Conti in Concert

Argentinian pianist Mirian Conti will present an afternoon of Latin American classical music on Saturday, October 3 at 3 p.m. at the Patchogue-Medford Library, located at 54-60 E. Main Street in Patchogue.

The concert is free.

Hispanic Stories at the LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival

The second annual LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival will also include three films centered on Hispanic musicians and stories.

THE BLIND REGGAETONERA

Saturday, September 26 at 11:05 a.m.

The 27-minute documentary follows musician Precious Perez, exploring her experiences with music, blindness, romance, disability rights and access to education. The film also examines Perez's work educating and encouraging the next generation of blind children.

Directed by River Zhihui Zhang, The Blind Reggaetonera will make its Long Island premiere at the festival.

PAQUITO D'RIVERA: FROM CARNE Y FRIJOL TO Carnegie Hall

Sunday, September 27 at 11 a.m.

The 73-minute documentary traces the life and career of clarinetist, saxophonist and composer Paquito D'Rivera, from his departure from Cuba in 1980 through an international career that has earned him 16 Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards.

Filmed in New York, Boston, Miami and Uruguay, the documentary includes performances and collaborations with Chucho Valdés and Yo-Yo Ma. Juan Mandelbaum directs.

The film will make its New York premiere.

UNTIL MY VOICE BREAKS

Sunday, September 27 at 12:45 p.m.

Spanish musician and songwriter Leiva offers a first-person look at his life and career while confronting an irreversible problem with one of his vocal cords in Until My Voice Breaks.

The 90-minute Spanish-language documentary follows the musician at the height of his career as uncertainty surrounding his voice threatens his future as a performer. The film also looks back at his work with the Spanish rock band Pereza and his subsequent solo career.

Directed by Mario Forniés and Lucas Nolla, Until My Voice Breaks will make its United States premiere at the festival.

Sinfonía, Sabor & Cine is presented by the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook Village. Tickets and additional information are available through the organization's official website.

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