LIMEHOF Summer Band Camp to Feature Rock Hall Inductees as Guest Instructors

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Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will host its second annual LIMEHOF Summer Band Camp from July 27-31st at its Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street). High school aged student musicians from across Long Island will participate in the weeklong camp. This year the students are from Medford, Bluepoint Bayport, Sayville, Mastic, Stony Brook, Commack, Hauppauge and West Hempstead.

“From rehearsing inside the Hall of Fame to learning from legendary musicians and performing for a live audience, the LIMEHOF Band Camp creates an unforgettable experience that inspires the next generation of artists,” said LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham.

This year's camp features professional musicians as guest instructors including LIMEHOF Inductee Johnny Farina (Santo and Johnny), LIMEHOF Inductee Danny Miranda (Blue Öyster Cult), Musician Brady Rymer (From Good Homes), LIMEHOF Inductee Roger Earl (Foghat) and LIMEHOF Long Island Sound Award Winner Kerry Kearney (Kerry Kearney Band).

The LIMEHOF Summer Band Camp runs under the direction of LIMEHOF Long Island Sound Award Winner Jack Licitra of South Bay Arts and his staff, all of whom have extensive experience managing youth programs. Jack Licitra has been coaching youth bands since 2008. He has developed an efficient approach that highlights talent and prepares kids for the intensity of live performance.

“This year we celebrate LI's great artists from Foghat and Mountain to De La Soul and From Good Homes,” said Licitra. “We are honored to have celebrity guest teachers work with the kids and help bridge the past and future.”

The LIMEHOF Summer Band camp will conclude with a concert open to the public on Aug. 2nd at 3pm. The concert is free for LIMEHOF Members, included with general admission ticket or $10 concert ticket available at the door.

For more information about LIMEHOF Summer Band Camp and other educational programs, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/summer-band-camp/

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

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