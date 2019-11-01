Kids' Music Star Laurie Berkner to Perform with Susie Lampert at The Paramount

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Best-selling children's recording artist and preschool television favorite Laurie Berkner invites everyone to share the spirit of the season when she presents a live holiday concert with longtime band mate Susie Lampert on Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 p.m. at The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, NY.

"It's almost winter holiday time, and I am so happy to be playing my Holiday Celebration show with Susie Lampert at The Paramount! These are some of my favorite concerts of the year," says Laurie Berkner. "I love singing the seasonal songs I grew up with (plus some new favorites!) and sharing them with the kids and families who so generously allow us to become part of their holiday traditions."

Laurie Berkner's Long Island concert will feature such traditional, secular songs as "Jingle Bells" and "Frosty the Snowman," plus originals from Laurie's well-loved album, A Laurie Berkner Christmas, like "Santa's Coming to My House Tonight." Laurie and the band will pay tribute to Hanukkah with "Candle Chase" and "The Dreidel Song." Laurie and Susie also perform an array of Laurie's greatest hits, such as "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Victor Vito," and "Pig On Her Head," along with tunes from Laurie's new album, Waiting for the Elevator. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads), and Laurie hopes everyone will join in the holiday spirit and sing along!

Laurie Berkner's holiday shows have become a beloved seasonal tradition for many families, as essential as sleigh rides, snowmen, and hot cocoa by the fireside. Enthused Westchester Magazine, "Laurie Berkner is considered a godsend by parents for being one of a handful of children's musicians that all members of the family can enjoy in equal measure. If your kids are climbing the walls waiting for Santa to arrive and think they'll burst before December 25, have them let off some steam seeing Berkner in concert."

Laurie Berkner is one of most popular children's entertainers in the U.S. She has filled countless venues nationwide with adoring fans and sold millions of albums, songs, and videos. Her secret? Laurie's shows are interactive throughout; her songs get the kids (and adults) on their feet to sing, clap, and dance along. She keeps even the youngest audience members fully engaged with dynamic expressions of musical joy in active songs like "I'm Gonna Catch You" and "Rocketship Run," and gives everyone a chance to catch their breath between high-energy moments by including quieter interludes featuring songs such as Laurie's classic "Moon Moon Moon." Laurie displays an instinctive understanding of children's natural rhythms and energy in her shows, which keeps kids enraptured and brings parents happily along for the ride.

Laurie has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Time Magazine lauded her as "a kind of sippy-cup Sheryl Crow ... Berkner inhabits a kid's curious perspective in her lyrics and pens folk-pop melodies that bear repeated -- very repeated -- listenings." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."





