Joy Behar and Friends Will Perform MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND at Bay Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced popular TV personality and Bay Street Board of Trustees member Joy Behar and friends, including Susie Essman, Tovah Feldshuh, Sherri Shepherd, and more will perform MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND, Behar's all-new show.

MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND is a series of monologues, both funny and poignant, written by Joy Behar and will grace the stage one night only on Saturday, June 22nd, @ 8 PM to benefit the Bay Street Theater. MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND is produced by Rose Caiola, Cyrena Esposito, and Tracy Mitchell in collaboration with the Bay Street Theater.

"We are proud to help develop this engaging, provocative, and hilarious work by a woman who’s always unafraid to share her ‘View’,” said Caiola and Esposito. “Joy Behar is a tremendous comedic voice like no other, and we’re thrilled to be working with her on My First Ex-Husband. We are looking forward to collaborating with Bay Street's Tracy Mitchell and sharing this piece with more audiences this fall.”

Tickets start at just $69.99 and can be purchased online at BayStreet.org 24/7, at our Box Office 7 days a week 11 AM - 5 PM, or by calling 631.725.9500.

Comments