Joseph Vecsey's Stand-Up Series to Return to Bay Street Theater in October

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present an all-new line-up for the next iteration of Joseph Vecsey's ALL STAR COMEDY set for Saturday, October 5th, at 8 pm. The series, now celebrating its 13th successful season, will follow up its previous all-but-sold-out performances with special guest comedians, including Reg Thomas, Adam Mamawala, and Ahri Findling.

Comedian Joseph Vecsey has led ALL STAR COMEDY since its 2010 inception. Stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike have headlined the series, and it has grown to become the East End’s premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have its side-splitting comedy back on its stage!



Tickets are $37 and $47 now, and $47and $57 the day of the show and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., up until 30 minutes before the time of the show or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Reg Thomas

has been building his reputation in comedy for nine years. He has traveled the country opening for some of the biggest names in comedy, including HBO’s Insecure, Amanda Seales to Chris Redd from Saturday Night Live, and Comedian CP. His comedy style is very versatile and relatable. Some of his comedic inspirations include Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and his Haitian immigrant parents. Reg’s comedic talents have been commissioned by media companies such as BuzzFeed, Complex Media, and Atlantic Records over the years. Reg is always writing and working on new material or hosting at clubs throughout the city.



Adam Mamawala

is a stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster based out of New York City. He has appeared on Comedy Central, MTV, BET, Amazon Prime, and SiriusXM, and both of his albums, "Statistically More Reliable" (2022) and "One of the Good Ones" (2017), debuted at #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts. Most recently, Adam starred in the 6 episode comedy series Under Cover Comic (2023), now streaming on Amazon Prime. Adam has been a freelance contributor to Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update and Someecards and currently co-hosts the basketball podcast HORSE, which was recently featured in the New York Times!

Adam Mamawala



Ahri Findling

is a writer and comedian living in New York City. He has written for the Roast of Tom Brady, Nikki Glaser is Obsessed on E!, and The MTV TV Awards, and is currently writing, directing, and acting on the new Nickelodeon sketch show Nick Shorts. He was named an emerging comedian alongside Tim Dillon, Meg Stalter, and Andrew Schulz by the NY Post in 2020. He performs standup in clubs and colleges nationwide and has opened for Nikki Glaser, Kyle Kinane, and Bret Ernst, to name a few. Ahri has performed in festivals, including the New York Comedy Festival, Trial by Laughter, Devil Cup, Laughing Devil Comedy Festival, Brooklyn Comedy Festival, and the Pittsburgh Comedy Festival. He has been featured on Bravo and Comedy Central Digital and will make his Standup TV debut on Amazon in 2022.



About Joseph Vecsey

Joseph Vecsey is a New York-based comedian. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central’s Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler’s Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing Netflix’s "The Wrong Missy" and "Home Team" in which he also co-stars. The most recent films he's written jokes for and produced are Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery 2" and "You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah."



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

