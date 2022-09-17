Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John W. Engeman Theater Announces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR Cast and Creative Team

Performances will begin on Saturday, September 24, 2022, and will run through October 30, 2022. 

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. Performances will begin on Saturday, September 24, 2022, and will run through October 30, 2022.

This Disney love story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the hideous Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved the curse will end. If he does not learn his lesson before the last enchanted rose petal falls, he and his household of enchanted objects will be doomed for all eternity. Enjoy the songs we all love such as "Be Our Guest" and "Beauty and the Beast".

Beauty and the Beast Jr. is directed by Danny Meglio and coreographed By Danielle Alliotta.

The Creative Team includes Gina Salvia (Music Director), Laura McGauley (Costume Design) Leila Scandar (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Suzanne Mason (Props Design), Andrew McCluskey (Children's Programs Coordinator), Jennifer Collester (Director Of Productions), and Richard Dolce (Producer).

The cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. features Nancy Rose Fallon as Belle, Adam Brett as Beast, Jae Hughes as Lumiere, Daniel Bishop as Cogsworth, Suzanne Mason as Mrs. Potts, Lacey Cornell as Madame, Jillian Sharpe as Babette, Sophie Achee as Chip, London Delvechio as Chip, Terrence Sheldon as Gaston, Daniel Saulle as Lefou, Michael Fasciano as Maurice, Michaela Fasciano as Silly Girl 1, Katelyn Harold as Silly Girl 2, Rebecca Goldfarb as Silly Girl 3, and Patrick Mcowen as Monsieur D'arque.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. will play the following schedule: Saturdays at 11:00am and Sundays 10:30am. Tickets are $20 for all performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service.

For a complete show schedule and more information, contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.engemantheater.com.


