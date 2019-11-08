Isabella Rossellini Will Headline a One-Night Only show in Support of the Gateway

On December 14th, Isabella Rossellini will headline in a one-night only show in support of the Gateway. On this festive evening, she will perform selections from her ever-popular Sundance Channel series MAMMAS about instinct in animals. Since 2008 Isabella has conceived, written, and directed several short comical films about animal behaviors.



Joining in the fun will be an array of artists and performers hand selected by Ms. Rossellini and the artistic team of The Gateway to celebrate and raise funds for the longest legacy of theater on Long Island.



Renowned poet Christopher Knowles will read selections from his latest works, film animator Hugo Guiness will screen his wonderful film on the behavior of Bees, and "artist of light" Lia Chavez will perform an amazing display.



Nadia Quinn of this summer's Field and Forest performance at Isabella's Farm will perform her original songs from her recent sold out show at Feinstein's 54 Below.



Rounding out the evening will be the return of a number of Broadway and Film Stars who have recently appeared on the Gateway Stage including Brandi Burkhardt (The Sound of Music), Ryan K. Bailer (The Sound of Music), Moeisha McGill (Memphis), and more to come!



Join us on this wonderful evening of Song, Art, Words, Film and Conversation in celebration of The Gateway, Long Island's oldest professional theater.



PREMIUM TICKET includes a post-show reception and meet-and-greet with the artists.

For more information visit: TheGateway.org





