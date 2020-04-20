Isabella Rossellini Joins The Gateway's SESSIONS WITH THE STARS

The Gateway continues its virtual web series "SESSIONS WITH THE STARS" next week with Isabella Rossellini on Wednesday, April 22 at 4pm EDT at Facebook.com/TheGatewayPACSC/.

Ms. Rossellini grew up in Paris and Rome and now resides in the quaint Village of Bellport, which The Gateway also calls home. As an advocate for the arts, Ms. Rossellini held her one woman show Link Link Circus at The Gateway in February of 2019 as a fundrasiser, as well as hosted a one-night-only concert event entitled Isabella Rossellini and Friends at The Gateway in December of 2019.

She made her cinematic debut as an actress in 1979 in the Taviani Brothers' film Il Prato (The Meadow) and has appeared in numerous other films, including American features Blue Velvet, White Nights, Rodger Dodger, Cousins, Death Becomes Her, Fearless, Big Night, and Joy. She has worked with a wide range of directors including Robert Zemeckis, David O. Russell, David Lynch, Robert Wilson, Taylor Hackford, Marjane Satrapi, and Guy Maddin. She is also a successful television actress and filmmaker, who has a keen interest in animals and wildlife conservation. Her award-winning series of shorts, Green Porno, Seduce Me, and Mammas offer both comical and scientifically insightful studies of animal behavior. Ms. Rossellini has a Master's degree in Animal Behavior and Conservation at Hunter College in New York City and has received a PhD Honoris Causa from the Science Faculty at UQAM (University of Quebec at Montreal). Ms. Rossellini's most recent work for television includes Master of Photography, for European broadcaster SKY, and the American series Shut Eye, for Hulu, released in December 2016. Ms. Rossellini runs an organic farm in Brookhaven in association with the Peconic Land Trust and the Post Morrow Foundation.

While we are all staying safe at home, The Gateway continues the Facebook Live web series "SESSIONS WITH THE STARS." The Gateway's Director of Development and Public Relations, Scot Patrick Allan, hosts an exciting lineup of your favorite stars from your favorite performances here at The Gateway.

This is a fun new way that we can engage with all you FANS of The Gateway. Theater brings people together and during this very crazy and solitary time, we could all use a little togetherness in our lives. So join us and don't forget to get your questions ready for the comment section!





