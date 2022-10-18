Impractical Jokers Bring The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour to UBS Arena in March 2023

Q, Murr and Sal, creators and stars of truTV's hit show Impractical Jokers, announced a brand-new live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. Launching in early 2023 and produced by Outback Presents and Live Nation, the much anticipated tour includes a UBS Arena at Belmont Park date on March 12, 2023. Off the heels of the successful season 9 return of Impractical Jokers and its new celebrity format, Q, Murr and Sal are excited to be back on tour for the first time in three years, bringing new jokes and videos to fans across the nation.

Pre-sale tickets will be available this Wednesday, October 19 using code IJDRIVE, and tickets for all shows will go on sale on Friday, October 21 at 10am local and can be found at HERE.

The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, consisting of never-before-seen videos and storytelling stand-up, will be kicking off in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Other stops across the US include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York, Chicago, and many others.

Fans across the country will have the opportunity to meet the Jokers and introduce them from stage through a contest run by local radio stations in each city.

Q, Murr and Sal have been making audiences laugh on Impractical Jokers since 2011, and just celebrated their 10-year milestone. Impractical Jokers is a top 5 comedy on cable, and truTV's longest-running and top-rated original comedy.

"We are so excited to finally get back on tour next year. After the difficult last couple of years, we are looking forward to laughing again with all the Impractical Jokers fans out there and bringing them a personalized and intimate comedic experience like never before."

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has already welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which makes it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

For more information and a full list of The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour stops, see below or visit the tour website HERE.