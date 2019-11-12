Hoff-Barthelson Music School to Usher in Holiday Season with Annual Holiday Music Festival

Hoff-Barthelson Music School ushers in the holiday season with the annual Holiday Music Festival - a weekend of music and fun for the entire family! Enjoy performances by HBMS student ensembles; find that special holiday gift at the Holiday Boutique or On-line Auction; and feast on international cuisine and scrumptious desserts! The Festival takes place Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 10 am to 4 pm, at the School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Admission is free of charge and open to the public. Join them and celebrate the season!

Visitors will find beautiful items offered up by a number of artisans in the Holiday Boutique. Scheduled to participate are Creative Copper, Janet Sikirica Fiber Art, Joyosophy, Red Ginji, Pottery by Mako, Miriam Schulman Fine Art, Chloe Sikirica Ceramics Studio, Joel's Outrageous Cookie Doug, and the HBMS Around-the-World Boutique.

Featured performers include the School's Vocal Ensembles, Flute Clubs, Chamber Orchestra, Jazz Ensembles, Ukulele Class, Solo Pianists, Suzuki Celli, Chamber Ensembles, Suzuki Strings, Symphonette, Wind Ensemble, Summer Arts Program, and Adult Handbell Class.

In addition to student performances, visitors will find an On-line Silent Auction offering a wide range of items including sought-after tickets to sporting events, concerts, and nights on the town; an assortment of gifts and prizes, suitable for children and adults up for raffle; and an array of international cuisine for all tastes - French, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, Korean, Indian, Latin American, All-American, and a multitude of delectable desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth! Proceeds from the Holiday Music Festival benefit programs at the School and financial aid.

For additional information:

914-723-1169, hb@hbms.org, www.hbms.org.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School:

Hoff-Barthelson Music School, now celebrating its 75th Anniversary, has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Programs of Hoff-Barthelson Music School are made possible, in part, by ArtsWestchester with support from Westchester County Government, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.





