Hear Her Call Caribbean-American Women's Theater Festival Returns To York College Performing Art Center

Conch Shell Productions - in collaboration with Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center at York College - will present the second annual HEAR HER CALL CARIBBEAN-AMERICAN WOMEN'S THEATER FESTIVAL 2020 at MILTON G. BASSIN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER at YORK COLLEGE, 94-45 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica New York March 5-March 7, 2020. Showtimes: Thursday, March 5th & Friday, March 6th: 7:30pm; Saturday, March 7th: 11am-10pm. The festival is a celebration of the diverse viewpoints of Caribbean American female playwrights and filmmakers. Featured American Playwrights include women of various Caribbean heritages: Ingrid Griffith (Guyana), Amina Henry (Jamaica), Nancy Méndez-Booth (Puerto Rico), Myra M. McPhee (Bahamas), Monique A. Robinson (Jamaica), and Magaly Colimon-Christopher (Haiti).

For tickets and more information, go to: https://conchshellproductions.com/hear-her-call-2020

ABOUT THE FEATURED PLAYS "Lucky" by Nancy Méndez-Booth (The comedic story of how one Puerto Rican adjunct wins the Pulitzer and prosperity for all Boricuas). "Lessons My Father Taught Me" by Myra McPhee (Trapped in her own trauma, a Bahamian woman wrestles with her abandonment issues and her attempt to recover from decades-long pain), "WaDe n Da WaTeR" by Monique A. Robinson (When the United States Government takes Hurricane Katrina to court for the devastation it left in its wake, the trial turns into a realm altering and time bending satirical conflict between nature, spirit beings, and Orishas.); "Unbossed & Unbowed" by Ingrid Griffith (This solo performance explores the life of Shirley Chisholm, a black woman of Caribbean heritage who fought the political machine and ran for President of the U.S. in 1972.); "Silent Truth" by Magaly Colimon-Christopher (When a platter full of stress-reducing marijuana-infused brownies inspires the release of a flood of family secrets, the results pave a pathway to healing - altering a Haitian-American family's relationships forever); "Ducklings" by Amina Henry (Four plucky finalists travel to Pittsburgh to compete in a dancehall queen competition; at stake, the American Dream.)

ABOUT CONCH SHELL PRODUCTIONS Established in 2018, the mission of Conch Shell Productions is to develop and produce new works by playwrights and screenwriters of Caribbean heritage living in America that inspire social change.

ABOUT MILTON G. BASSIN PAC The MGBPAC hosts a multi-cultural arts series featuring nationally and internationally renowned artists. It is our mission to bring exceptional, affordable events to the Jamaica Queens community to deepen the cultural profile. Here at the MGBPAC our vision is to inspire, nurture, challenge, amaze, educate and empower the audience to have open minds and hearts through the arts.





