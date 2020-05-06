Hamptons Arts Network Presents Portraits By Philippe Cheng

The Hamptons Arts Network is working with artist Philippe Cheng to take commissions for Pause At Home-family, individual, or essential worker portraits-as an important record of our community living through the COVID-19 pandemic. A portfolio of all commissioned portraits will become part of the collections of East Hampton Historical Society, Eastville Community Historical Society, and Southampton History Museum as a means to gather and preserve information for future researchers. The option to pay for a portrait of a health worker, essential worker, civil servant, or a gift for another person or family, is available. Proceeds, after production expenses, go directly to support the 19 member organizations of the Hamptons Arts Network, a consortium of not-for-profit organizations working together to create a unified arts community of the Hamptons.

Portraits may be commissioned at a price of $1,500 by visiting give.guildhall.org/pauseportraits or emailing info@hamptonsartsnetwork.org. Each purchaser will receive an 11 x 14-inch archival collector's print.



Philippe Cheng is a fine art photographer with studios in New York City and Bridgehampton. Recognized for his work capturing diverse personalities, Cheng brings sensitivity to this project as a longtime community member and frequent volunteer. He studied at The School of Visual Arts and New York University, and his work is in the Library Collection of The Museum of Modern Art, the Parrish Art Museum, and in many private collections. Visit philippecheng.com for more information on the artist.

Hamptons Arts Network (HAN) is a consortium of not-for-profit organizations working together to create a unified arts community of the Hamptons. Our goal is to promote collaboration, partnerships, and shared programming among its members. As well, we advocate for the arts in the area of economic development, tourism, and education.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You