HOW TO STEAL TIME AND OTHER POOR PERSON SKILLS to Have Reading

Conch Shell Productions Inc will present a special staged reading of a groundbreaking new play by Haitian playwright Thalia Sablon, taking place on November 19, 2024 at Flushing Town Hall 137-35 Northern Boulevard, Flushing NY 11354.

Writer/director Thalia Sablon, an emerging voice in contemporary theater, weaves a powerful narrative in her latest work, How To Steal Time and Other Poor Person Skills, exploring capitalism,never ending work shifts, cycles and class structures. Through her unique perspective as a Haitian American writer, Sablon brings to life a story rich with universal resonance. Synopsis: Mille, a young overworked server's first shift at a subpar catering event becomes a chaotic quest for self-worth, solidarity, and survival as she learns the hidden art of reclaiming time from a system that takes everything.

The play features a talented cast of performers (Anaela Lia, Jerome Allen Smith, Darius Adamson Jr, Sasha Manzetti, Mya Ison, Simeon Buresch) who will bring this thought-provoking story to life. Following the reading, audience members are invited to participate in a discussion with the playwright and cast, offering insights and feedback as the play continues to evolve.

Thalia Sablon's work reflects her deep connection to her Haitian heritage while addressing themes that resonate across cultures. Thalia Sablon is focused on creating work that challenges people's capacity for understanding. Don't miss this unforgettable evening of storytelling and discovery. Reserve your seat today!

