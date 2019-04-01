Gordon Lightfoot Brings '80 Years Strong' Tour To Bethel Woods Event Gallery

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., will welcome esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot for two performances in the intimate, indoor Event Gallery on Thursday, August 1st and Friday, August 2nd. Reserved seating tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 5th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1.800.745.3000.



Plus, prior to each concert, Bethel Woods will put a farm-fresh twist on its Event Gallery concert experience with a bountiful pre-show farm-to-table dinner. Taking place in the open-air Market Sheds overlooking the historic Woodstock festival field, the multi-course dinner will feature delicious recipes using locally-sourced ingredients and are presented by Bethel Woods' own Executive Chef, Jodi Cummings. The communal, family style seating wholly embodies the "Peace, Love and Music" atmosphere and is wonderful to experience with neighbors and friends, both old and new. Tickets for the farm-to-table experience also go on-sale Friday, April 5th; this does not include admission into the concert.



After more than 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it's safe to say that musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats. His song catalog is incredibly vast and includes such immortals as "Early Morning Rain," "If You Could Read My Mind," "Carefree Highway," "Sundown," "(That's What You Get) For Lovin Me," "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald," "Canadian Railroad Trilogy," "Ribbon Of Darkness," "Beautiful," "Song For A Winter's Night" and "Rainy Day People" to name a few.



Celebrating his 80th birthday, this year is special for the legendary artist, who has announced plans for a cross-country USA tour entitled "Gordon Lightfoot: 80 YEARS STRONG TOUR." The tour will feature his well-known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics. All of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot's own behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-plus-years musical career and his 80 years of life. The event is sure to be a great thrill for live audiences and anyone who enjoys hearing great music and seeing a living legend in person.



The pre-sale for Bethel Woods Members begins Wednesday, April 3rd at 10:00 AM. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/supportthearts/membership-opportunities.



The Museum at Bethel Woods offers $8 admission when purchased with a concert ticket and $10 admission when purchased day of with a valid concert ticket. Discounted admission is valid the day of a concert through noon the following day. Presented by Orange Bank and Trust, the 2019 Special Exhibit We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of The Woodstock Festival & Aspirations for a Peaceful Future, examines the desires of the youth of 1969, places the festival in the context of the positive societal changes it inspired and asks today's youth what THEY desire of the world now. To learn more, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/the-museum.





