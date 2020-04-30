Gold Coast Arts Virtual Cinema Series Remembers Brian Dennehy With Screening Of DRIVEWAYS

Gold Coast Arts has partnered with several top film distributors and filmmakers to bring great films to viewers as part of its virtual at-home screening series during the coronavirus crisis.

Among those films is "Driveways," starring the late, award-winning actor, and Mineola native, Brian Dennehy who passed away on April 15, 2020, at the age of 81. In one of his last screen appearances, Dennehy delivers a touching and impeccable performance in "Driveways," which is available May 4, 2020, through May 13, 2020, for $12 through the Gold Coast Arts' website, www.goldcoastarts.org.

Director Andrew Ahn's intimate drama, "Driveways" evolves around the unlikely friendship formed between a lonely young boy and his new octogenarian neighbor. As his mother looks on, he provides the widowed veteran with a youthful outlook and begins to discover a newfound maturity within himself. "Driveways" also stars Hong Chau, Lucas Jaye, Christine Ebersole, and Jerry Adler and was nominated for two Film Independent Spirit Awards, Best Female Lead, and Best First Screenplay.

"'Driveways' gives Dennehy a juicy role that he plays to the hilt without ever overplaying. He has a final monologue, in which he expresses a lifetime of regrets, that is a breathtaking piece of film acting," noted The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2013, Gold Coast Arts welcomed Dennehy for a very special on-stage conversation event called "Dennehy by Donahue," where personality, writer, and film producer Phil Donahue interviewed the Chaminade High School graduate about his illustrious career in theater, film, and on television.

"We will always remember the thrill of meeting Brian Dennehy and getting to know him as a funny, charming and serious man, who was also an outstanding story-teller, who shared his life and career with us in one memorable evening," said Regina Gil, Executive Director of Gold Coast Arts. "We will remember him fondly as a dear friend to Gold Coast Arts."

For more information, please visit www.goldcoastarts.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You