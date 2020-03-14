Gold Coast Arts Center Closed Through March 31, 2020, Due To The Coronavirus Crisis

The Gold Coast Arts Center will be closed effective March 13 through March 31, 2020, in response to the ongoing health concerns related to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The following statement has been released: "We are taking the appropriate precautions needed for the health and well-being of our students, teachers, staff, and visitors, as we navigate through this unprecedented public health crisis."

The Gold Coast Arts Center is located at 113 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck, NY 11021.

The Gold Coast Arts Center will reassess its closure decision on an ongoing basis as additional information becomes available. The closure affects all programming, including its film program, held at offsite venues.

For participants registered for a class affected by the closure, the Gold Coast Arts Center plans to extend classes through June, which will allow the Center to make up for classes missed.

Office staff will be available to take phone calls to answer questions and address concerns at 516-829-2570. Additional updates on the closure will be posted on the Gold Coast Arts Center's website, www.goldcoastarts.org.





