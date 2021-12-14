Garrison Keillor and Paula Poundstone To Come To Bay Street Theater in 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the legendary storytellers and audience favorites, Garrison Keillor and Paula Poundstone will be joining a growing lineup of hilarious and talented special guests in the new year at Bay Street Theater. On Saturday, April 23, at 8 p.m. Garrison Keillor of Prairie Home Companion fame will take the stage with his brand new show, Garrison Keillor Tonight, an evening of stand-up, storytelling, audience song, and poetry. During Memorial Day Weekend, on Saturday, May 28, at 8 p.m., the ever-popular Paula Poundstone returns with her hilarious observational humor and spontaneous wit. Tickets are on sale and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Garrison Keillor ran A Prairie Home Companion for forty years, wrote fiction and comedy, and invented a town called Lake Wobegon, where all the children are above average, even though he himself grew up evangelical in a small separatist flock where all the children expected the imminent end of the world. He's busy in retirement, having written a memoir and a book of limericks and is at work on a musical and a Lake Wobegon screenplay, and he continues to do The Writers Almanac sent out daily to Internet subscribers (free). He and his wife Jenny Lind Nilsson live in Minneapolis, not far from the YMCA where he was sent for swimming lessons at age 12 after his cousin drowned, and he skipped the lessons and went to the public library instead and to a radio studio to watch a noontime show with singers and a band. Thus, our course in life is set.

Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Time magazine, in the March 2020 "Best of" issue, listed Paula's HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever. Paula can be heard weekly as the host of the comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone and as a regular panelist on NPR's comedy news quiz, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Also an author, Paula's second book, The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness (Algonquin) was one of eight semi-finalists for The Thurber Prize for American Humor, the highest recognition of the art of humor writing in the United States. The audio book was one of five finalists for the Audio Book of the Year AUDIE award.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. While policies may change, at present, All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage are currently permitted in the theater and Bay Street's bar remains closed at this time. For the most up to date COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines, please visit us online at baystreet.org

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.