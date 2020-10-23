Flux Factory Presents In-Person Exhibition A FAMILIARITY THAT WARMS

Flux Factory presents its first in-person exhibition since the shutdown in March.

Flux Factory presents its first in-person exhibition since the shutdown in March 2020, A Familiarity That WARMS: New Work by Layo Bright and Kamari Carter.

Recent works by these artists explore themes of representation, visibility, and perception. With sensorial overloads of everything from mass media distractions to screen oriented communication we have needed to adapt to our new "normal".

Over the course of the year, various national and global events have caused us all to pause and reflect on ourselves, societies and communities. These reflective moments have led to movements for collective action, racial equality, calls for solidarity, and a refusal to be silenced.

With the exhibition title taken from Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge; the artists use sound, prints and installations to create a space for contemplation on issues affecting Black communities in America and the diaspora. Though both artists address different types of injustices to Black bodies-they utilize lines and patterns as a way of abstracting, connecting, and questioning our perception of and proximity to police brutality and migration.

Shows View More Long Island Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You