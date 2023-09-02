Feature: Kids Can Take to the Stage in Shakespeare with a Twist at The Patchogue Theatre This Fall!

Let your child explore the magic of theater in the most enchanting way this year at one of Long Island's most respected venues! The Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts proudly presents a contemporary rendition of Shakespeare's timeless comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” tailored especially for young stars aged 7 and above - as part of their new Act Out Theatre program. But this isn't your average Shakespeare – it's zanier, funnier, and set against the iconic backdrop of Central Park in the 1960s! Classes begin on September 11 and registration is now open.

Why It’s A Must-Join Program:

New Setting and Groovy Tunes!

The setting will be New York City’s Central Park, where Shakespeare’s Athenians actually will be New Yorkers, the Rustics will actually be actor-wanna-be’s coming from out of town to try to make it on Broadway, and the Fairies in the woods will be the magical sprites that live in Central Park! The 1960’s music will include that of The Beatles and other bands of that era….(all appropriate!

Simplified Shakespeare

Confused about Shakespearean language? Fret not! Every word is carefully explained, ensuring a fun learning experience. Do NOT worry about the Shakespearean words! Everything will be explained and easy to understand. The Director has produced this show several times with this age group!

Everyone’s a Star

Every child registered gets their moment in the spotlight. Yes, every single one will be cast in the production! Interested in the audition details? Click here to read Audition Information.

Meet the Director: Tiana Christoforidis

Falling in love with theatre at age 3, Tiana Christoforidis has performed Off-Broadway and with the NJ Shakespeare Festival, the NY Renaissance Faire, Lyric Theatre of NY, On -Stage America National Tour, The Lone Star Historical Drama and regionally in New York City, California, Florida and Africa. A theatre graduate from Fordham University at Lincoln Center, she sang in various NYC nightclubs including The Duplex and West Bank Café. Tiana studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, HB Studios, Circle in the Square, Farnworth and Hauer, Phil Black Studios, and with choreographers Peter Gennaro and Wayne Cilento.

The Act Out Theatre School was created at the Great South Bay YMCA in 1994 and made its home at the Y Boulton Center for the Performing Arts until 2020. Tiana served as the Director of Educational Theatre at Studio Theatre and BayWay Arts, and is now the Director of Educational Outreach at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, overseeing school trips to Patchogue as well as directing Theatre Camp this past summer.

FEE: $400.00 per child | SIBLING DISCOUNT $350 per additional sibling

*For payment plans and/or financial assistance, please send an email!

AGES: 7+

DATES: Mondays & Tuesdays, September 11 - December 3, 4:30pm-6pm. Culminates in a performance on Sunday, December 3.

LOCATION: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

DROP OFF / PICK UP: The Loading Dock door at the BACK of the Theatre, Oak St. Parking Lot.

All students must be registered before the program begins September 11th

For more information, email Tiana@Patchoguetheatre.org | 631-707-2072