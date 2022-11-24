Feature: Can't Miss Children's Theater This Holiday Season!

'Tis the season for theatre! With Long Island being such a buzzing hub for regional and local theaters, you have plenty of options when it comes to bringing your children to experience the magic of live theater. While many full-length shows are wonderful, some theaters offer plays and musicals specifically written to keep your little elf's attention for a shorter period of time than a mainstage show. Here are some fantastic shows to see with the entire family for the holidays! In order of dates:

BARNABY SAVES CHRISTMAS at Theatre Three

November 19 - December 30, 2022

*Sensory Sensivite Performance on Sunday, November 20 at 11 AM

Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukah, and the holiday season. BARNABY SAVES CHRISTMAS celebrates its 18th anniversary!

Tickets: $10

Location: Theatre Three 412 Main St Port Jefferson, NY 11777

Contact: Info@TheatreThree.com, 631-928-9100

THE HAPPY ELF at The Argyle Theatre

November 19, 2022 - January 1, 2023

The new musical comedy by the Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated composer and lyricist, Harry Connick, Jr.'s The Happy Elf tells the tale of Eubie the Elf, a lovable fellow who wants to spread Christmas joy throughout the town of Bluesville. Hoping to introduce a new generation of children to the joys of jazz, Connick has crafted a musical landscape against which Eubie's story unfolds. This festive tale of overcoming adversity, friendship, the power of positivity and believing in yourself is the perfect treat for the whole family!



Tickets: $19

Location: The Argyle Theatre 34 West Main Street Babylon, New York 11702

Contact: 844-631-5483

FROSTY at The John W. Engeman Theater

November 26 - December 31

Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all!

Tickets: $20

Location: John W Engeman Theater, 250 Main St Northport, NY 11768

Contact: 631-261-2900, contact@engemantheater.com

Jack Frost - Plaza Theatrical Productions

December 3 - December 17, 2022 at the Elmont Library Theatre

December 10 & December 11 at The Showplace at Bellmore Movies

Set in January Junction, join crafty Jack Frost on a magical, musical winter adventure! The story narrated by a groundhog name Pardon-Me-Pete, tells us about Jack Frost, an immortal winter Sprite, who falls in love with a human girl named Elisa after rescuing her and she said she loves Jack. A wonderful delightful story told through song and dance. Show runs approximately 50 minutes (no intermission).

Tickets: $15

Elmont Library Theatre: 700 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont, NY 11003

The Showplace at Bellmore Movies: 222 Pettit Ave, Bellmore NY 11710

Contact: (516) 599-6870

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN at CM Performing Arts Center

December 10 - December 18, 2022



A dramatization of one of the all time hit songs for children. It tells the tale of a rascally snow man who comes to life one day, and of his funny escapades with a bustling, nearsighted policeman before he melts away.

Tickets: $15+

Location: CM Performing Arts Center 931 Montauk Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769

Contact: (631) 218-2810