Feature: Can't Miss Children's Theater This Holiday Season!
'Tis the season for theatre! With Long Island being such a buzzing hub for regional and local theaters, you have plenty of options when it comes to bringing your children to experience the magic of live theater. While many full-length shows are wonderful, some theaters offer plays and musicals specifically written to keep your little elf's attention for a shorter period of time than a mainstage show. Here are some fantastic shows to see with the entire family for the holidays! In order of dates:
BARNABY SAVES CHRISTMAS at Theatre Three
November 19 - December 30, 2022
*Sensory Sensivite Performance on Sunday, November 20 at 11 AM
Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukah, and the holiday season. BARNABY SAVES CHRISTMAS celebrates its 18th anniversary!
Tickets: $10
Location: Theatre Three 412 Main St Port Jefferson, NY 11777
Contact: Info@TheatreThree.com, 631-928-9100
THE HAPPY ELF at The Argyle Theatre
November 19, 2022 - January 1, 2023
The new musical comedy by the Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated composer and lyricist, Harry Connick, Jr.'s The Happy Elf tells the tale of Eubie the Elf, a lovable fellow who wants to spread Christmas joy throughout the town of Bluesville. Hoping to introduce a new generation of children to the joys of jazz, Connick has crafted a musical landscape against which Eubie's story unfolds. This festive tale of overcoming adversity, friendship, the power of positivity and believing in yourself is the perfect treat for the whole family!
Tickets: $19
Location: The Argyle Theatre 34 West Main Street Babylon, New York 11702
Contact: 844-631-5483
FROSTY at The John W. Engeman Theater
November 26 - December 31
Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all!
Tickets: $20
Location: John W Engeman Theater, 250 Main St Northport, NY 11768
Contact: 631-261-2900, contact@engemantheater.com
Jack Frost - Plaza Theatrical Productions
December 3 - December 17, 2022 at the Elmont Library Theatre
December 10 & December 11 at The Showplace at Bellmore Movies
Set in January Junction, join crafty Jack Frost on a magical, musical winter adventure! The story narrated by a groundhog name Pardon-Me-Pete, tells us about Jack Frost, an immortal winter Sprite, who falls in love with a human girl named Elisa after rescuing her and she said she loves Jack. A wonderful delightful story told through song and dance. Show runs approximately 50 minutes (no intermission).
Tickets: $15
Elmont Library Theatre: 700 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont, NY 11003
The Showplace at Bellmore Movies: 222 Pettit Ave, Bellmore NY 11710
Contact: (516) 599-6870
FROSTY THE SNOWMAN at CM Performing Arts Center
December 10 - December 18, 2022
A dramatization of one of the all time hit songs for children. It tells the tale of a rascally snow man who comes to life one day, and of his funny escapades with a bustling, nearsighted policeman before he melts away.
Tickets: $15+
Location: CM Performing Arts Center 931 Montauk Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769
Contact: (631) 218-2810
From This Author - Jaime Zahl
November 24, 2022
'Tis the season for theatre! With Long Island being such a buzzing hub for regional and local theaters, you have plenty of options when it comes to bringing your children to experience the magic of live theater.
Review: GUYS AND DOLLS Hits the Jackpot at Theatre Three
September 30, 2022
What did our critic think of GUYS AND DOLLS at Theatre Three? The glitz of 1920s-era Times Square is alive in Port Jefferson this fall with Theatre Three's effervescent production of the Golden Age musical classic 'Guys and Dolls.' A combination of masterful stagecraft, zippy choreography, and a top-notch ensemble of performers secures the production as must-see theatre this fall on Long Island.
Feature: Long Island Mainstage Premiere of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Ignites at 'Saved' Smithtown Performing Arts Center
September 28, 2022
Long Island audiences are in for an epic adventure this month with the Long Island Mainstage Premiere of 'The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical', running September 30 - October 29.
Andrew J Beck Talks CABARET at CM Performing Arts Center, His Directional Debut at the Theater
September 19, 2022
Long Island-based director and actor Andrew J Beck makes his CM Performing Arts Center directorial debut with the theater's latest production of Kander and Ebb’s mid-20th century classic musical “Cabaret'
Review: NEWSIES Thrills and Inspires at Cultural Arts Playhouse
August 21, 2022
'Write what you know...' female protagonist Katherine sings to herself as she struggles to put the story of a newsboys strike to paper. The musical number is just one personal meta experience I've encountered when reviewing productions of 'Newsies'.