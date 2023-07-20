Famed Writer Jeffery Hatcher Attends His Adaptation Of DIAL M FOR MURDER At Bay Street Theater

Hatcher, known for his exceptional writing talent, has masterfully breathed new life into this iconic murder mystery originally penned by Frederick Knott.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

On Wednesday night July 18, renowned playwright and screenwriter Jeffery Hatcher made a special visit to the Bay Street Theatre to witness his captivating adaptation of "Dial M for Murder" come to life on stage.

The highly anticipated production, directed by acclaimed theater director, Walter Bobbie, starring Erich Bergen, Rosa Gilmore, Mamie Gummer, Max Gordon Moore, and Reg Rogers has been enthralling audiences since its opening night. The show completes its run at Bay Street this Sunday. A special add-on matinee has been added for Saturday at 2PM and tickets are available at https://www.baystreet.org/calendar/dial-m-for-murder/

Hatcher, known for his exceptional writing talent, has masterfully breathed new life into this iconic murder mystery originally penned by Frederick Knott. With his sharp wit and deep understanding of storytelling, Hatcher has skillfully crafted a fresh rendition of "Dial M for Murder" that captivates theatergoers and keeps them on the edge of their seats.

The Bay Street Theatre, known for its commitment to producing exceptional works, is proud to have hosted Jeffery Hatcher as he witnessed his adaptation unfold before a delighted audience. Hatcher's presence at the theater created an electrifying atmosphere, but his participation in an audience "Talk Back" sponsored by AARP at the end of the performance was a complete surprise. 

"Dial M for Murder" follows the story of a cunning husband who plots the perfect murder of his unfaithful wife. As the events unfold, a series of unexpected twists and turns keep the audience guessing until the final curtain call. Hatcher's adaptation has received rave reviews for its seamless blend of suspense, intrigue, and clever dialogue.

The Bay Street Theatre remains dedicated to providing exceptional theatrical experiences, and the visit of Jeffery Hatcher only further underscores their commitment to showcasing brilliant adaptations and engaging storytelling. With Hatcher's visit, the theater hopes to inspire and nurture the next generation of talented playwrights and storytellers at Bay Street Theater.

Single-seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase tickets, visit the Box Office, open daily at 11AM until 30 minutes prior to show, call at (631) 725-9500 or visit us 24/7 at baystreet.org. Remaining showtimes: Thursday 7/20 @ 7PM, Friday 7/21 @ 8PM, Saturday 7/22 @ 2PM, Saturday 7/22 @ 8PM and Sunday 7/23 @ 2PM.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.




