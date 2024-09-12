Eric Anthony Lopez To Join Atlantic Wind Symphony's American AirPower Museum Band for Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eric Anthony Lopez (Broadway: The Phantom of The Opera; Evita) is set to appear with the Atlantic Wind Symphony's American AirPower Museum Band at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, NY on Sunday, October 20th, at 3PM with an evening dedicated to music from The Great White Way.

Lopez can be seen Syd in Disney's EMMY nominated live action of CHANG CAN DUNK, produced by Lena Waithe, currently on Disney+. Broadway: Passarino in The PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Hal Prince, Dir.). US/Off-Broadway: EVITA (Revival, Sammi Cannold, dir.), Nelson in Jackie Mason MUSICAL (Off-Broadway), Tony in Terrence McNally's MASTER CLASS (Chicago Revival) London: TOSCA, CARMEN. TV: I CAN SEE.. (Erik), FOX/Hulu, SHOW MUST GO ON (AppleTV+, Sammi Cannold, dir.).

The evening will be conducted by Maestro Edward Albinski. More: www.ericanthonylopez.com

Comments