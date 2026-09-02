EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND Exhibit at LIMEHOF to Run Into 2027

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The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) has announced that due to popular demand, it will extend its exclusive exhibit, Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years into 2027 with no pre-determined closing date. Since opening at its Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street) last November, the exhibit has attracted tens of thousands of visitors from across the country and proved to be a worthy successor to the hugely successful 2-year run of the previous exhibit, Billy Joel - My Life: A Piano Man's Journey.

This fall marks the 4th year anniversary of LIMEHOF's public opening in the first brick and mortar building location in the organization's twenty-two-year history. The organization is reflecting on all the significant cultural events and milestones it has achieved in the building.

'Since our opening in 2022 we have established our Hall of Fame as one of Long Island's most important and exciting cultural institutions,' said LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo. 'Our impact on the local economy is substantial, as we cultivate and preserve Long Island's music and entertainment heritage for future generations. Our education programs and student scholarships support our future Hall of Famers. Long Island has shown its enthusiasm and support for the Hall of Fame and our many programs by our strong attendance, and we promise to continue to provide a world-class experience.'

A wide range of celebrity visitors and Inductees have come though the doors included Billy Joel, Ray Romano, members of Blue Öyster Cult, Twisted Sister, Foghat, The Bangles, The Cowsills, Run DMC, Kurtis Blow, Public Enemy and many others.

In the past four years, the building has hosted a steady stream of Long Island and regional talent on display 52 weeks per year though its entertainment programs including induction ceremonies, Sunday Concert Series, Local Filmmaker Series, and balcony concerts.

LIMEHOF's educational programs which award annual scholarships to music students and recognize local music teachers thought the Educator of Note Award. LIMEHOF also frequently hosts music master classes and launched its annual Summer Band Camp program and Comedy Classes.

Major celebrities have been honored to be inducted in the building including Steven Schwartz, the composer of Wicked and many other Broadway shows with a performance by 10 Broadway singers and his musical director Paul Schaffer. Other inductions that have taken place in the building include Wayne Robins, Roger Earl (of Foghat), Robin Wilson, The Fat Boys, The Illusion, DJ Jazzy Jay, Davy DMX, DJ Hurricane, Blackmore's Night, The Hassles, Ernie Canadeo, Norm Prusslin, Jim Faith, Kevin O'Callaghan and Music Agent Dennis Arfa.

LIMEHOF is one of the most diverse Halls of Fame in the country, recognizing artists in a wide range of genres. Long Island is unique in that it has produced so much talent in nearly every genre of music all concentrated in one geographical area. To reflect this, LIMEHOF celebrated hip-hop's 50th anniversary with many of the top hip-hop artists performing in concert. It also has upcoming music events as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

LIMEHOF has also launched many innovative new programs including the LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival - the first in the country - which won two "best of" awards in its first year. The film festival has grown significantly for its second year, expanding to feature 43 films from 11 countries being shown in two theaters this year.

Earlier this year, LIMEHOF hosted the first ever Billy Joel Symposium featuring music experts and scholars from ten different states across the country speaking about the music and cultural impact of the music of Billy Joel. Many more events are scheduled for the fall.

LIMEHOF has gained a lot of community support and partnerships. Catholic Health has been LIMEHOF's presenting sponsor since it opened in 2022.

About the Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years exhibit

The Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years exhibit is presented by Catholic Health since 2022. This is the first time a complete exhibition of this scale has been assembled for public display, and the first time ever that the set is accessible to the public. The exhibit-designed by LIMEHOF Creative Director and renowned designer Kevin O'Callaghan-is a completely immersive experience. Visitors can walk into the world of the Barone family and explore their home through original studio sets. These sets include the living room, the kitchen, and other areas of the house. Visitors can see a variety of iconic items-including original clothing, the famous fork and spoon, and the Christmas toaster-among other classic items from the series. Multimedia clips-including behind the scenes and rare out-takes and a range of videos related to the show-are playing in LIMEHOF's surround sound theater.

The November 2025 exhibit opening was preceded by a special VIP preview, where Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano was the guest of honor and made a heartfelt speech.

This is a super surreal moment in my life," Romano said. "This is the closest I come to time travel to be here in this museum exhibit. The job they've done is unbelievable and it's just a crazy special thing to experience this 20 years later. "

Also in attendance for the VIP preview was Rory Rosegarten, Ray Romano's manager and an Executive Producer of 'Everybody Loves Raymond' and show Producer and writer Tom Caltabiano. Both were very strong supporters of the exhibit, as is show creator Philip Rosenthal.

In addition to the new exhibit, LIMEHOF is also featuring The Billy Joel Collection, from the Billy Joel Archives, which include items on loan from the Billy Joel Archives that have never been on public display. LIMEHOF has not determined or announced a closing date for the exhibition.

Tickets to the exhibits are on sale on LIMEHOF's website. The tickets include access to The Everybody Loves Raymond exhibition, The Billy Joel Collection, from the Billy Joel Archives, Surround Sound Theater, and The Hall of Fame Room, which features rare memorabilia and info from over 140 Inductees and events. This will include 'LIMEHOF's Sunday Concert Series,' with Long Island Musicians playing original music. Check the event schedule for details.

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