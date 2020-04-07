Dr. Steven Greer Talks CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE FIFTH KIND On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Dr. Steven Greer and Director Jeremy Corbell are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

'Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind' is a feature documentary presented by Dr. Steven Greer, the global authority on extraterrestrials who created the worldwide disclosure movement and routinely briefs presidents and heads of state on the ET phenomenon.



His previous works, 'Sirius' and 'Unacknowledged,' broke crowdfunding records and ignited a grassroots movement. In this film, Dr. Greer presents the most dangerous information that the architects of secrecy don't want you to know: how forgotten spiritual knowledge holds the key to humans initiating contact with advanced ET civilizations. The film features groundbreaking video and photographic evidence and supporting interviews fromprominent figures such as Adam Curry of Princeton's PEAR Lab; legendary civil rights attorney Daniel Sheehan, and Dr. Russell Targ, who headed the CIA's top secret remote viewing program.

'Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers' is a new documentary about Bob Lazar, who has claimed to have seen nine captured UFO's. In the late 19080's, he claimed in a television interview that he worked as an engineer on alien spacecrafts. Lazar is credited for bringing Area 51 into the mainstream. He has stated that he believes that the public has a right to know the truth about extraterrestrial life. He also believes that it is important for the public to be aware of the incredible technology that he has encountered. 'Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers' is narrated by Mickey Rourke.

Jeremy Corbell is a contemporary artist and documentary filmmaker. He is known for his films 'Immaculate Deception,' 'Nano Man: Utility Fog,' and 'Hunt for the Skywalker.' In 2015, he launched an investigative film series named 'Extraordinary Beliefs,' which examines topics like advanced nanotechnology, non-lethal technology and space travel.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Jimmy Webb, Garland Jeffreys, Laurie Anderson, Wallace Shawn, Dionne Warwick and Alexander Payne.





