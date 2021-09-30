Dr. K's Motown Revue Brings The Best Of The 1960s to Bay Street

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the return of Dr. K's Motown Review on Saturday, October 23, at 8 p.m. Dr. K's Motown Revue features 12 talented and energetic performers showcasing everyone's favorite hits of the 1960s Motown era. The band will perform live and in person at Bay Street Theater, with tracks by such legendary Motown artists such as The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, and more. Seating is arranged according to all necessary health and safety guidelines. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Dr. K's Motown Revue takes the audience on a genuine journey of the Motown sound that has you singing along with every beloved Motown hit. The band stays faithful to the roots of Motown, and with each performance sends you back to another era. With the iconic coordinated costumes and perfected Motown dance routines, the band enthralls the audience; it is not just the songs, but the memories associated with them that leave an indelible stamp on the hearts and souls of generations of Motown fans around the world. The group has performed at Lincoln Center, Central Park Stage, The United Nations, Mohegan Sun, B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, Jones Beach, African American Museum, Sellersville Theatre, The Boulton Center, and more.

Led by front man and founding member Paul Korman on bass, the band features vocalists Ivery Bell, Nirvana Lucie, Lisa Miller , Natasha Thomas, and Johnny Wimbush, guitarist Wayne Jeffrey, drummer Craig Stewart, percussionist Harold Lee, keyboardist Etienne Lytell, saxophonist Roger Byam, and trumpeter and musical director Wayne Cobham.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.