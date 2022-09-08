DR. K'S MOTOWN REVUE Returns To Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will welcome Dr. K's Motown Revue back to its stage on Saturday, October 15 at 8 PM. Channeling the magic of Motown with the iconic sound, full costume, and dance, the 12 performers will transport audiences back to the heights of the era. Come see about the rhythm of the night at Bay Street with Dr. K's Motown Revue because, baby love, we want you back!





You may have heard it through the grapevine, but Dr. K's Motown Revue takes audiences on a journey through the Motown sound. Staying faithful to the roots of Motown, you won't be able to help singing along as each performance turns you upside down. The group has performed at Lincoln Center, Central Park Stage, The United Nations, Mohegan Sun, B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, Jones Beach, African American Museum, Sellersville Theatre, The Boulton Center, and more.



Led by front man and founding member Paul "Dr. K" Korman on bass, the band features vocalists Ivery Bell, Charlene Simmons, Natashia Thomas, MelSoulTree, Nirvana Lucié, Lisa Miller, Pat Lewis, and Tiyee Champagnie, guitarist Wayne J., drummer Craig Stewart Jr., percussionist Harold B. Lee, keyboardist Etiene Lytel, saxophonist Roger Byam, and trumpeter and musical director Wayne Cobham.



Tickets are on sale now starting at $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.