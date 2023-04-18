Comedian Jo Koy Will Bring The 2023 Jo Koy World Tour Heading To Ubs Arena In November

Coming off of the highly anticipated Universal Picture film, Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comedian Jo Koy announces his 2023 Jo Koy World Tour. He brings the tour for its only New York Metro area performance to UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Friday, November 24. This will be Koy's second show at the venue, previously playing in April 2022. Tickets go on-sale Thursday, April 20 at 10 am via Ticketmaster.

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world. The Jo Koy World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.



As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo's uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.



His highly anticipated 4th Netflix stand-up special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum premiered globally on September 13th. The special is a follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin' In Hot. Koy has already had four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.



Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. The film is currently available on-demand, Blu-ray, & DVD.

Tour Dates

Friday, January 27, 2023 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sunday, January 29, 2023 - Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

Thursday, February 2, 2023 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

Friday, February 3, 2023 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena

Thursday, February 16, 2023 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

Friday, February 17, 2023 - Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

Friday, February 24, 2023 - Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena - 2nd roll

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena

Sunday, February 26, 2023 - Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena - 3rd roll

Thursday, March 2, 2023 - Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center

Friday, March 3, 2023 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Thursday, March 9, 2023 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sunday, March 12, 2023 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center

Thursday, March 16, 2023 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

Friday, March 17, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Sunday, March 19, 2023 - Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

Thursday, March 23, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Friday, March 24, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

Saturday, March 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Sunday, March 26, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Thursday, March 30, 2023 - Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

Friday, March 31, 2023 - Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

Saturday, April 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

Sunday, April 2, 2023 - Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

Thursday, April 6, 2023 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater

Friday, April 7, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Milwaukee, W @ Miller High Life Theatre

Friday, May 5, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sunday, May 7, 2023 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Thursday, May 11, 2023 - Eugene, OR @ Silva Concert Hall

Friday, May 12, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Saturday, May 13, 2023 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Friday, September 15, 2023 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sunday, September 17, 2023 - Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall

Friday, September 22, 2023 - Durham, NC @ DPAC

Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Durham, NC @ DPAC

Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Thursday, September 28, 2023 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

Friday, September 29, 2023 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Friday, October 6, 2023 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Arena

Saturday, October 7, 2023 - Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center

Sunday, October 8, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

Friday, October 13, 2023 - Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Saturday, October 14, 2023 - El Paso, TX @ UTEP

Thursday, November 2, 2023 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson, Arena

Saturday, November 4, 2023 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Friday, November 24, 2023 - Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena