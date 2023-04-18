Comedian Jo Koy Will Bring The 2023 Jo Koy World Tour Heading To Ubs Arena In November
The performance is on Friday, November 24.
Coming off of the highly anticipated Universal Picture film, Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comedian Jo Koy announces his 2023 Jo Koy World Tour. He brings the tour for its only New York Metro area performance to UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Friday, November 24. This will be Koy's second show at the venue, previously playing in April 2022. Tickets go on-sale Thursday, April 20 at 10 am via Ticketmaster.
Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world. The Jo Koy World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.
As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo's uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.
His highly anticipated 4th Netflix stand-up special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum premiered globally on September 13th. The special is a follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin' In Hot. Koy has already had four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.
Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. The film is currently available on-demand, Blu-ray, & DVD.
Tour Dates
Friday, January 27, 2023 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sunday, January 29, 2023 - Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
Thursday, February 2, 2023 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
Friday, February 3, 2023 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena
Thursday, February 16, 2023 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
Friday, February 17, 2023 - Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
Friday, February 24, 2023 - Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena - 2nd roll
Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
Sunday, February 26, 2023 - Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena - 3rd roll
Thursday, March 2, 2023 - Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center
Friday, March 3, 2023 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
Saturday, March 4, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Thursday, March 9, 2023 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
Saturday, March 11, 2023 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sunday, March 12, 2023 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center
Thursday, March 16, 2023 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
Friday, March 17, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
Saturday, March 18, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
Sunday, March 19, 2023 - Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
Thursday, March 23, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
Friday, March 24, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
Saturday, March 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Sunday, March 26, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Thursday, March 30, 2023 - Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
Friday, March 31, 2023 - Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
Saturday, April 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
Sunday, April 2, 2023 - Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
Thursday, April 6, 2023 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater
Friday, April 7, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Milwaukee, W @ Miller High Life Theatre
Friday, May 5, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sunday, May 7, 2023 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Thursday, May 11, 2023 - Eugene, OR @ Silva Concert Hall
Friday, May 12, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Saturday, May 13, 2023 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Friday, September 15, 2023 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sunday, September 17, 2023 - Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall
Friday, September 22, 2023 - Durham, NC @ DPAC
Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Durham, NC @ DPAC
Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
Thursday, September 28, 2023 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater
Friday, September 29, 2023 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
Friday, October 6, 2023 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Arena
Saturday, October 7, 2023 - Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center
Sunday, October 8, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
Friday, October 13, 2023 - Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Saturday, October 14, 2023 - El Paso, TX @ UTEP
Thursday, November 2, 2023 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson, Arena
Saturday, November 4, 2023 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Friday, November 24, 2023 - Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena