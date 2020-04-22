Chris Hedges, Jesse Ventura And CORPORATE COUP D'ETAT Director Join Tom Needham On The Next SOUNDS OF FILM

Tom Needham will be interviewing Fred Peabody, the director of CORPORATE COUP D'ETAT, writer Chris Hedges, and TV Host Jesse Ventura this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

'The Corporate Coup d'État' shows how our democracy first began selling its soul to big corporations, which opened the door for lobbyists and business-friendly politicians to take control in Washington and undermine the will of the people. The film, directed by Fred Peabody, features Chris Hedges, Cornel West, John Ralston Saul and Matt Taibbi.

Fred Peabody will also be talking about his film, ALL GOVERNMENTS LIE. The movie is executive produced by Oliver Stone, and features Michael Moore, Amy Goodman, Matt Taibbi, Chris Hedges, Noam Chomsky and Glenn Greenwald.

Chris Hedges is a 'Truthdig' columnist, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, the host of 'On Contact,' and a New York Times best-selling author of many books including "Days of Destruction, Days of Revolt," "Wages of Rebellion: The Moral Imperative of Revolt," "Death of the Liberal Class," "Empire of Illusion: The End of Literacy and the Triumph of Spectacle," "I Don't Believe in Atheists" and his latest book, "America: The Farewell Tour."

Jesse Ventura was the 38th Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003. He is the only member of the Reform Party to win a major government position in the United States. He is the author of many books including "American Conspiracies" and "They Killed Our President: 63 Reasons to Believe There Was a Conspiracy to Assassinate JFK."

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest-running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live on the Internet. Previous guests include Howard Shore, director Alexandra Pelosi, director Gillian Armstrong, Mayor David Dinkins, Darryl DMC McDaniels, Cicely Tyson, Don McLean, Wanda Jackson and Laurie Anderson.





