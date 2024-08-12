Centre Stage Announces NEXT TO NORMAL And More for 24-25 Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the second year in a row, Centre Stage will be producing a Fringe Festival at the beginning of the season with three shows all produced within a two month period.

This year’s festival will include thought-provoking and contemporary pieces exploring mental health topics, but delivering unforgettable humor, dialogue, and characters in the process. An award-winning comedy, a heartwarming new play, and an emotional small cast musical will comprise the 24/25 Fringe Festival.

Art

By: Yasmina Reza

Translated by: Christopher Hampton

September 12-15, 2024

Thurs-Sat 8pm

Sun 3pm

How much would you pay for a white painting? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art? This award-winning play asks questions begging to be answered!

One of Marc’s best friends, Serge, has just bought a very expensive painting. It’s about five feet by four, all white with white diagonal lines. To Marc, the painting is a joke, but Serge insists Marc doesn’t have the proper standard to judge the work. Another friend, Ivan, though burdened by his own problems, allows himself to be pulled into this disagreement. Eager to please, Ivan tells Serge he likes the painting. As their arguments become less theoretical and more personal, they border on destroying their friendships. Wildly entertaining and thought-provoking, this witty comedy was the winner of the 1996 Olivier Award for Best Comedy and the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play.

Please note: this production contains mature themes and language.

…And Getting Caught In The Rain

By: Ashley Wettlin

September 26-29, 2024

Thurs-Sat 8pm

Sun 3pm

Two strangers with an age gap of over twenty-five years take on the surprise road trip of a lifetime!

When Tilly and Barney meet, the stars collide in more ways than one. But what may sound like the start of a young romance novel instead blooms love and understanding, much deeper than any purely romantic bond. Join us for the heart-warming story of two individuals who set out on an adventure together with almost nothing in common. In the end, the desire to find family healing, understanding, and a love for a very popular pina-colada-themed song unites them in a long-lasting, multi-generational friendship.

One of the winners of our 20th Annual New Play Festival, this production is one of a kind! Join us for the world premiere of …And Getting Caught in the Rain by South Carolina writer and performer, Ashley Wettlin.

Please note: this production contains LGBTQ themes, mature language, and brief scenes of peril.

Next to Normal

Music by: Tom Kitt

Book & Lyrics by: Brian Yorkey

October 17-27, 2024

Thurs-Sat 8pm

Sun 3pm

Step into the suburban home of Diana and Dan, a seemingly ordinary couple under extraordinary circumstances! With so much going on, life is anything but normal…

Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet, something seems off. Step into the suburban living room of a household coping with bipolar disorder, an overwhelming amount of prescription pills, and the ups and downs of daily family life. With a beautiful and catchy pop/rock score, this emotional story will take audiences deep into the minds and hearts of each character with the utmost love, sympathy and heart. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was hailed "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country!

Please note: this production contains mature themes, some language, and depictions of bi-polar disorder, depression, and attempted suicide.

